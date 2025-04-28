Tearful Meghan Markle reflects on 'trenches' of royal life with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about family life during a recent appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show Podcast.

During the podcast episode, which aired on Monday, Meghan Markle shared a glimpse inside her bond with her two children, as well as her early romance with Prince Harry.

While Meghan maintains that she and Harry are currently in a "honeymoon phase," the former Suits actress revealed that "they immediately went into the trenches" when they first started dating.

"You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together," the mother-of-two told media personality and IT Cosmetics CEO Jamie.

© Getty Images The Duchess spoke of her early romance with Prince Harry

"Right out of the gate, like six months into dating. So now seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

Creating a time capsule for Archie and Lilibet

Elsewhere in the chat, Meghan became emotional as she discussed creating a time capsule for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, complete with pictures, report cards and memories from their childhood.

© Instagram The former Suits actress also spoke about creating a time capsule for her two children

She explained how she was inspired by one of her "mom friends" to write emails for her children "every night" that they would be able to open "maybe when they're 16, maybe when they're 18."

© Instagram / @meghan Harry and Meghan live in Montecito with Archie and Lilibet

She added: "I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them. And so I created for the kids these email addresses… that I will give them at some point. Before I go to bed, almost every night, I email them."

Wiping away tears, the Duchess also discussed her "love language" for her two children, revealing that it's "not about the grandeur of a gesture," but instead the small moments that say "I see you, I'm nurturing you."

© Shutterstock The pair stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

Bursting with pride, she said of Archie and Lilibet "I'm just so proud of them… They're just so great."