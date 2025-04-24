Meghan Markle moved to tears during surprise outing with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex was moved to tears as she and the Duke hosted a poignant event in New York.

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, unveiled a powerful installation in the city through their philanthropic organisation, the Archewell Foundation.

The Lost Screen Memorial, placed at the top of Penn station overlooking the Manhattan skyline, comprises 50 large, illuminated smartphones, each displaying the lock screen photo of a child whose life was lost and tragically cut short due to the harms of social media.

© Emil Cohen for The Archewell Foundation Meghan and Harry greeted parents and family members with hugs

The personal images were shared by parents who are members of The Archewell Foundation Parents' Network to honour their children's memories and to call attention to the urgent need for safer online spaces.

The Duke and Duchess spent around 40 minutes with the families at the memorial for a private vigil and moment of remembrance.

© Emil Cohen for The Archewell Foundation Harry and Meghan took the time to speak with families and parents

The couple, who appeared deeply moved throughout the engagement, greeted each of the families with hugs, taking the time to listen to their stories.

Meghan, who was dressed in a black pantsuit as a mark of respect, asked each parent to point out where their child's image was in the memorial, giving a moment of silence for them.

© Emil Cohen for The Archewell Foundation Meghan and Harry have called for stronger social media protections for children

Prince Harry said: "These children were not sick. Their deaths were not inevitable - they were exposed to, and in many cases were pushed harmful content online, the kind any child could encounter. No child should be exploited, groomed, or preyed upon in digital spaces. To the platforms, they may be seen as statistics. To their families, they were cherished and irreplaceable.

"While social media companies claim to be taking action, most still withhold critical data from grieving parents—data that could provide answers and accountability. This is a growing crisis. Social media is quietly taking our children, and those with the power to make change are failing to act."

© Emil Cohen for The Archewell Foundation The Lost Screen Memorial features 50 smartphone images of children lost to social media harms

The installation will remain open for 24 hours, inviting affected families and changemakers to pause, reflect, and bear witness to these young lives lost far too soon, while hoping for immediate changes that are so desperately needed to protect all of our children.

James Holt, Executive Director at Archewell Foundation, told HELLO!: "All the kids featured in The Lost Screen Memorial came from loving homes with parents who spoke to them about social media, there was just nothing they could do. But lawmakers can do something."

He added: "Everything changed when the Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan brought families together. They found power in meeting each other."

Close to their hearts

One of Harry and Meghan's biggest focuses over the past five years has been on internet safety, particularly for children and young people.

The Duke and Duchess launched The Parents' Network in August 2024, which aims to provide a safe and free support network for parents whose children have been harmed by social media.

© Getty Images for Project Healthy Harry and Meghan at the The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit

And last November, the couple appeared in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, with Harry urging global leaders to address protections for young people in the digital sphere with "urgency".

Harry said: "While the online world can help develop strategies to protect children from violence, it also introduces new risks such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our dated legal systems, which often don't account for today's digital realities. We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children."