Sundays are for gardening at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito home, with Meghan Markle taking to her social media page with a glimpse of her weekend with her kids.

The Duchess shared a few photographs of herself tending to her blooming pink rosebush with her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The sunny California weather especially made their red hair stand out, inherited of course from their dad Prince Harry, in particular for little Lilibet.

© Instagram Princess Lilibet sported her lush and fiery red hair in a photo with her mom

Lilibet's vibrant locks

The three-year-old was photographed in what looked to be a pink dress or sweater, with her long hair flowing past her shoulders as she looked at her mom picking a large pink rose.

Other photos showcased her older brother, with the Duchess careful to strategically hide their faces so as to maintain their privacy, with Archie wearing a blue jersey and black jeans while he dotes on the flowers as well.

"Sunday kind of love…with my little loves," Meghan simply captioned the photos.

© Instagram Meghan took Lilibet and Prince Archie to tend to their rose bushes over the weekend

Life as a Sussex

Since returning to Instagram in tandem with her Netflix lifestyle show and her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan has shared several adorable glimpses of her life in Montecito with her two kids, with her husband making occasional appearances as well.

She was able to spend Easter weekend with her family back home, documenting their discovery of a family of ducks near their estate before jetting off to New York City.

Meghan was honored as one of the speakers at the TIME100 Summit on Wednesday, April 23, which was followed by a vigil later that day with Harry concerning The Parents' Network in association with #NoChildLostToSocialMedia, which HELLO! attended.

© Instagram "Sunday kind of love…with my little loves."

During a recent episode of her podcast with Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, the Suits alum couldn't stop herself from gushing about her two children, even quipping how Harry will have to step in and tell her to "take a break."

"I just need a break"

"I love being a mom so much, it's my favorite thing," she admitted. "But then sometimes, you're like I just need a break, I just need a minute, but then the second you step in the other room, I'm like, 'Let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone'."

"And my husband is like, 'My love, can you just give yourself a minute, why don't you go work out, or go take a bath?' And I go, 'I know but I just want to cuddle them.' It is the parenting paradigm, where it is so full on but I wouldn't trade it for anything."

© Instagram Lilibet and Archie have inherited their dad's vibrant locks

"But I think what's really key about what you said is that in the pandemic, when working from home and parenting from home, completely converged – and it can feel incredibly overwhelming," she continued.

Reshma also quoted a line Meghan had said in the past relating to motherhood, adding: You have this beautiful line that I quote all the time that, 'The most important title I have is mom.' And I so desperately wanted that title. You know?" to which Meghan replied: "I do."

