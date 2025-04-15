Inside Meghan Markle's epic Easter egg hunt for Archie and Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing for Easter celebrations with her family, and the mother-of-two loves to go all out for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan, 43, shared a glimpse at her sunny garden in Montecito on Monday as she picked strawberries and collected eggs from her chicken coop.

"Spring has sprung!" the Duchess wrote on a series of posts on Instagram Stories, "That means it's almost Easter!"

No doubt Prince Harry and Meghan will have a fun Easter egg hunt planned for their two young children at home.

The Sussexes previously shared a look at the sweet Peter Rabbit-themed set-up they created for Archie in their garden back in 2021 at their Californian abode.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan hiding the Easter eggs in their garden

Meghan, who was dressed in a simple black T-shirt and denim shorts, was pregnant with Lilibet at the time.

She and Harry hid an array of colourful eggs in the grounds of their home, with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also helping to prepare the surprise for Archie.

© Netflix The egg hunt was Peter Rabbit-themed

The Duchess recently launched a ShopMy page, where she has been sharing links to her outfits.

She has also created an Easter Edit for fans to shop, which includes bunny-themed slippers, Easter-themed décor and homeware, and children's clothing.

Themed breakfast

Since her return to Instagram at the start of 2025, Meghan has given fans an insight into her home life with Harry, Archie and Lilibet – from baking cookies to gardening.

© Instagram A Valentine's Day breakfast with Archie and Lilibet

As the Duchess whipped up green waffles for her children to celebrate St Patrick's Day in March, she declared: "We love a theme!"

© Instagram Meghan prepared green waffles for Archie and Lilibet for St. Patrick's Day

It's possible that the Sussexes will have a special Easter-themed breakfast or brunch planned with family and friends.

Royals at Easter

The royal family traditionally celebrates the holiday in Windsor, attending the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel.

© Getty Prince Harry attended the Easter service with the royals in 2019

Harry last attended the service in April 2019, but it was a solo outing as Meghan was just days away from welcoming their first child, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess stepped back as senior working royals in January 2020 and have since resided in the US.

