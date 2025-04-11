Meghan Markle's surprise appearance in New York amid Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a fun night out at a Broadway show in New York on Thursday.

Meghan, 43, who looked chic in a black shirt and a Carolina Herrera houndstooth pencil skirt for her outing, watched a performance of Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre.

The former Suits star was blown away by the show, later sharing a series of snaps on her Instagram page showing her backstage meeting the cast.

"If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage," Meghan wrote in the caption.

The first photo showed Meghan embracing Broadway star, Audra McDonald, with the Duchess sharing her admiration for the American singer and actress.

"And meeting @audramcdonald for the first time last night…

"Her performance will leave you absolutely speechless. Full body chills. I don't think there was a dry eye in the house, and if the theater didn't have to close for the night, the standing ovation would still be happening."

Gypsy is a musical about a domineering mother in the early 20th Century, who will do anything to make her young daughters Vaudeville stars.

Earlier this week, Meghan released the first episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, in which she chatted with Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating platform Bumble.

© Instagram Meghan Markle's new podcast launched on 8 April

The Duchess revealed she had been diagnosed with post-partum pre-eclampsia following the birth of one of her children.

The condition is similar to pre-eclampsia, which affects women during pregnancy – and involves high blood pressure, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation charity.

Describing the condition, Meghan said: "It's so rare. And it's so scary."

Harry in Ukraine

Meghan's trip to the Big Apple comes amid her husband Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex met injured service people at the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv, which helps to rehabilitate injured military personnel and civilians.

© Superhumans Center Harry met with veterans during his trip to Ukraine

HELLO! understands Harry was invited by the organisation's CEO, Olga Rudneva, who had extended the invitation to the Duke on two separate occasions including during this year's Invictus Games.

A spokesperson confirmed that Harry toured the centre, met patients and medical professionals and visited the surgical team to better understand the state-of-the-art services being provided.

© Superhumans Center The trip was kept under wraps

It came after he flew to London last Sunday to attend a two-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on his security arrangements.

WATCH: Duke of Sussex’s ‘life at stake’, Court of Appeal told in security challenge

Harry is challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

Listen: Why Harry was unhappy about his children's photos