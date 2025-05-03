Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photo of barefoot son Ernest at private Ivy Cottage home 

Happy Birthday Jack Brooksbank! The husband of Princess Eugenie turned 39 on Saturday and to mark the occasion his adoring wife shared a never-before-seen photo of her beau and her son Ernest.

Taking to her Instagram account, Eugenie, 35, shared a photo carousel full of special photos featuring the businessman. One of which no doubt will have immediately stolen the hearts of royal fans as it showed their youngest Ernest carrying a large toy bunny whilst holding his dad's hand.

Jack adorably held his little son's hand

The father-son duo were pictured at their UK residence Ivy Cottage situated on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

In the snap, little August is walking barefoot with Jack who, like his tiny son, is holding a ginormous toy rabbit.

Captioning the photo, Eugenie penned: "Happy Birthday to my hero. Gosh it's been 14 years and every birthday gets better as our family grows. Best Dada ever and the best memories with so many more to come," alongside a slew of celebratory emojis

Another photo in the dump saw Jack and his sons enjoying time on the beach

Other photos in the 'photo dump' included a candid shot of Jack carrying August on his shoulders during a family trip to the beach, as well as a series of loved-up snaps of the couple.

One especially sweet image was a black and white one taken during the early days of Eugenie and Jack's relationship. "The last pic is so cute," one fan wrote, referring to the moment.

This candid snap delighted fans

Meanwhile, the featured photo saw Eugenie and her husband of six years stepping out at the F1.

Jack had his arm around his flawlessly tanned wife, who looked phenomenal wearing a black form-fitting dress with a daring thigh-split.

The featured photo saw eugenie donning a black dress with a thigh split

Jack and Eugenie's love story

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story began in 2010 at a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland. The pair, who reportedly met through mutual friends, dated for seven years before Jack proposed to Eugenie in Nicaragua in January 2018.

The couple have incredibly both described their initial meeting as "love at first sight" - truly the stuff of fairytales!

© Getty Princess Eugenie, pictured with husband Jack Brooksbank on their 2018 wedding day, wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara

The couple married with a lavish royal wedding in October 2018 at Windsor Castle and in 2021, they welcomed their son, August.

In May 2023, the couple welcomed their second child another adorable son named Ernest.