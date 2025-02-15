Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen pictures of sons August and Ernest in special Valentine's Day post
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank walking together© UK Press via Getty Images

The royal shares her two children with husband Jack Brooksbank

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie has marked Valentine's Day by sharing some precious photos of her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children, August and Ernest.

Eugenie and Jack, who married in 2018, were the picture of love in the opening snap, with the happy couple beaming into the camera. However, it was the unseen pictures of the pair's children that stole the show, including ones that featured Jack being a hands-on dad.

In one photo, the father-of-two was seen walking hand-in-hand with August, whose brunette curls were on full display, along a stony path. Little August was dressed in red wellington boots, a white shirt, and denim jeans as he strolled along with his dad.

The second photo was adorable beyond words, as Jack and Eugenie swept Ernest into their arms for a group hug. Jack looked to be the picture of happiness as he embraced those closest to him.

Jack Brooksbank walking with August Brooksbank© Instagram
Jack is a hands-on dad with his kids

In a sweet tribute, Eugenie joked about her lateness, writing: "My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)."

Fans loved the sweet photos, as one commented: "You've got 2 littles, so it’s okay to be a day late," and a second added: "A couple of hearts that their love will last forever!!!"

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank hugging Ernest Brooksbank© Instagram
Eugenie shared the cutest pictures of the family

Eugenie and her young family split their time between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in London and Portugal, where Jack works at a property development business, Discovery Land Company.

The pair first met when Eugenie was on a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland, in 2010, with the Princess saying it was "love at first sight" in their engagement interview in 2018.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie hugging and smiling© Instagram
Eugenie and Jack looked so happy!

After seven years of dating, Jack proposed to Eugenie during their trip to Nicaragua and later chose a beautiful engagement ring with a rare padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte among those chosen to be in their bridal party.

Eugenie and Jack leaving chapel after their wedding© Getty
The couple married in 2018

Marking their sixth wedding anniversary last October, Eugenie shared a picture of the newlyweds kissing during one of their wedding dances. "Best day ever marrying you... Happy 6th anniversary my love [heart emoji]," Eugenie penned in the caption.

