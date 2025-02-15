Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen pictures of sons August and Ernest in special Valentine's Day post

Princess Eugenie has marked Valentine's Day by sharing some precious photos of her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children, August and Ernest.

Eugenie and Jack, who married in 2018, were the picture of love in the opening snap, with the happy couple beaming into the camera. However, it was the unseen pictures of the pair's children that stole the show, including ones that featured Jack being a hands-on dad.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares special video of August on his birthday

In one photo, the father-of-two was seen walking hand-in-hand with August, whose brunette curls were on full display, along a stony path. Little August was dressed in red wellington boots, a white shirt, and denim jeans as he strolled along with his dad.

The second photo was adorable beyond words, as Jack and Eugenie swept Ernest into their arms for a group hug. Jack looked to be the picture of happiness as he embraced those closest to him.

© Instagram Jack is a hands-on dad with his kids

In a sweet tribute, Eugenie joked about her lateness, writing: "My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)."

Fans loved the sweet photos, as one commented: "You've got 2 littles, so it’s okay to be a day late," and a second added: "A couple of hearts that their love will last forever!!!"

© Instagram Eugenie shared the cutest pictures of the family

Eugenie and her young family split their time between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in London and Portugal, where Jack works at a property development business, Discovery Land Company.

The pair first met when Eugenie was on a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland, in 2010, with the Princess saying it was "love at first sight" in their engagement interview in 2018.

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack looked so happy!

After seven years of dating, Jack proposed to Eugenie during their trip to Nicaragua and later chose a beautiful engagement ring with a rare padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte among those chosen to be in their bridal party.

© Getty The couple married in 2018

Marking their sixth wedding anniversary last October, Eugenie shared a picture of the newlyweds kissing during one of their wedding dances. "Best day ever marrying you... Happy 6th anniversary my love [heart emoji]," Eugenie penned in the caption.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB