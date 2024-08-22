Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank plan next summer move with August and Ernest - details
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Cheltenham Festival© Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank plan next summer move with August and Ernest

The couple currently split their time between London and Portugal

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are enjoying their summer break with their two young sons, and they're likely preparing for a very special family reunion.

The royal mum, 34, shared a photograph as she soaked up the sun with August, three, and one-year-old Ernest on a beach – widely believed to be Portugal.

The family are expected to be among the royals gathering at Balmoral as Eugenie's uncle, King Charles, plays host during his annual summer break in Scotland.

The King has continued the tradition set by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and he was officially welcomed to Balmoral during a short ceremony outside the famous gates on Monday.

Last year, Eugenie, Jack and their sons were joined by Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter, Sienna.

Princess Eugenie in a white and blue dress carrying two young boys© Instagram
Eugenie is enjoying summer with her two sons

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York also confirmed she travelled to Scotland last summer with her daughters.

Eugenie has always cherished her breaks at Balmoral, having spent time in the Highlands with Jack before their marriage in 2018.

She spoke about her fond memories of Balmoral in a 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

"It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said, adding that her late grandmother also loved visiting. 

"I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Permanent move back to London?

Eugenie and businessman Jack split their time between London and Portugal, where Jack works for a development company.

Meanwhile, Eugenie is a director at art gallery, Hauser & Wirth, and regularly travels around the world for her job.

couple posing for selfie outside © Instagram
Jack and Eugenie will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in October

However, according to reports, the royal is said to want have the UK as a more permanent base while keeping their Algarve property for holidays.

August, who turns four next February, will start school in September 2025.

August Brooksbank kissing little brother Ernest at Natural History Museum© Instagram / @princesseugenie
August with his little brother, Ernest

Eugenie previously told the Table Manners podcast that she doesn't plan to send her sons to boarding school until they're 13.  

"My husband went to boarding school at eight," Eugenie explained. "Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."

She added: "I wouldn't send them at eight - I haven't told Jack that."

Eugenie was educated at Upton House, Coworth Park and St George's Schools – all close to her childhood home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. She was 13 when she boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire from 2003 to 2008.

