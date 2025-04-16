Prince Archie twins with cousin August Brooksbank in adorable photos with famous dads

Are we seeing double? Prince Archie and August Brooksbank couldn't be more similar in the most adorable family photos.

Royal fans have previously noted their similarities with their beautiful auburn hair, but two photos with their respective fathers Prince Harry and Jack Brooksbank had us doing a double take.

The photos in question were snaps taken of the boys enjoying a sweet twinning with the dads. The first image was of Harry and Archie and was unveiled to the world in January with the sad news their family dog Guy had died.

© Instagram Prince Harry and Prince Archie twinned in matching hoodies in a photo shared in January

In a touching tribute to their beloved pet, Meghan Markle shared a sweet photo of Harry and Archie wearing matching navy blue hoodies adorned with a lightning strike on a walk with Guy.

Just weeks later, Princess Eugenie shared a gorgeous never-before-seen photo of Jack with their eldest son in honour of Valentine's Day - and the photos are so similar.

© Instagram This photo of Jack and August is so similar to the family photo of Harry and Archie

The family snap showed August and Jack walking hand in hand whilst also wearing matching outfits. They donned white T-shirts, jeans and Wellington boots as they went for a stroll in what appeared to be their UK garden at Ivy Cottage.

With only a year between them, it's no surprise the little boys' resemblance has been noted since they were born.

Even as babies the duo couldn't have looked more similar. An adorable photo from the Queen's coronation saw August donning a beautiful baby blue knitted jumper adorned with a Union Jack flag.

August's appearance is uncanny to Archie's when he was pictured in a sweet family photo with Prince Harry.

Special connection

Whilst they clearly look alike, the boys also share a very special connection having both lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Whilst in the UK, Harry and Meghan lived at the royal home between 2019 and 2020 after being gifted the property by the late Queen upon their wedding in 2018, making it Prince Archie's first home.

© PA Images Both Archie and August have lived at Frogmore cottage

Meanwhile, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry and Meghan allowed Eugenie and her growing family to move into their former abode making it one of August's earliest childhood homes - how sweet!