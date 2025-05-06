Prince Louis' unexpected gesture for dad Prince William

While Prince Louis, seven, may have stolen the show during the VE Day commemorations with his cheeky mimicry of his older brother Prince George, 11, there was another familial moment that went unnoticed.

Keen-eyed royal watchers spotted the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Kate brushing tree pollen off his father's uniform, making sure to keep him looking smart for the parade.

© Getty Images Prince Louis gave his father a helping hand

Prince William looked smart in his RAF uniform as he joined his father King Charles, stepmother Queen Camilla, and other senior royals watching the military parade from the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

The parade forms part of celebrations to commemorate Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which officially falls on 8 May, and marks 80 years since the Second World War came to an end.

All three Wales children were present for the parade and also stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows lead a spectacular flypast with historic and current military aircraft.

Royal fans were delighted to see Prince Louis enjoying himself as this is the first VE Day commemoration he has attended, and was spotted dancing and tapping along to the music from the palace balcony as various aircraft flew overhead. The young prince is known for his expressive faces and amusing moments when out in public.

© Getty Images Louis and Kate shared a fun reaction

Prince Louis wore a navy suit which matched Prince George's, while Princess Charlotte, who recently celebrated her tenth birthday, followed in her mother's footsteps by re-wearing an outfit worn previously, a tartan coat that she first debuted on Christmas Day 2024.

Their appearances come as Prince William and Princess Kate carefully balance their children's private lives alongside their royal roles, with a strong emphasis on protecting their children's privacy and keeping their childhoods as normal as possible.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images All three Wales children joined their parents

Around the time of Princess Charlotte's birth, the couple released a letter from Kensington Palace which stated that they strongly felt their children "should not grow up exclusively behind palace gates", and elsewhere said that interest in the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children "needs to be balanced with their right to private family life".

WATCH: Prince Louis’ Hair Moment at VE Day Parade