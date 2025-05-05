Prince William points out 'proud' moment to Prince Louis in sweet exchange

Prince William and Prince Louis appeared to be having a brilliant time watching the military procession on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out with their youngest, who recently turned seven, as well as George, 11, and Charlotte, 10, to mark the start of four days of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

And while all three of the Wales children were engrossed in the action, little Louis and his dad sat together and bonded beautifully while watching the impressive parade descend on The Mall.

According to professional and expert lip-reader Jeremy Freeman, at one moment during the parade, the Prince of Wales was keen to point out a drummer to his youngest son and says with a smile: "This man over there, look how proud is he… this one there," before making a comment about his hat to Louis.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince of Wales talks to Prince Louis of Wales before a parade in central London on May 5, 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Upon noticing what his dad is referring to, Louis beams and agrees, calling the moment "cool".

The Wales's important day in the royal calendar

VE Day is always a poignant and important day for the royals, particularly the monarch, but it also serves as a fantastic opportunity for Prince William and Kate, to pass down the significance to their three children.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been to other significant royal events that include a Buckingham Palace flyover, such as Trooping the Colour, this is the first major anniversary for VE Day that they have attended.

© PA Images via Getty Images William and Kate were joined by their children on VE Day

On the 70th anniversary in 2015, the children were too small to join their parents and Her Late Majesty Elizabeth II for the commemorations.

Then, in 2020, for the 75-year anniversary, the country was under lockdown regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the late Queen to mark the occasion virtually.

Before pointing out the drummer to Louis, William's three children walked to their seats and greeted the veterans who were sitting alongside them.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The children joined the senior members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Another sweet moment saw Prince Louis tapping on his father's shoulder repeatedly to try and get his attention, before brushing some dust off the shoulder of his uniform – a heart-warmingly funny exchange which shows how Louis likes to keep his dad in check!

Following the flypast, King Charles and Queen Camilla headed to the Buckingham Palace Garden to host a tea party for veterans.

Prince William and Kate's younger two children didn't join them, however, Prince George was seen engaging with veterans alongside his parents.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis joined the commemorations

VE Day celebrates the day Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender during the Second World War.

The tea party will welcome British and Commonwealth Armed Forces veterans and women's Royal Navy Wrens, as well as senior royals and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, to mark the momentous day in history.