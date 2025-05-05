Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George, Charlotte and Louis steal the show as they dance on palace balcony - best photos
Wales family on balcony© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Wales children stepped out to watch the VE Day procession and flypast

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children delighted royal watchers as they joined the royals for the start for the 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations on Monday.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, charmed the crowds when they appeared on the dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace to watch the military procession. 

The young royals coordinated in shades of navy, with Charlotte sporting a tartan coat she last wore on Christmas Day 2024. 

As well as the King and Queen, the Wales family were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent. 

WATCH: Louis dances to music during VE Day flypast

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which officially falls on 8 May, will mark 80 years since the Second World War came to an end.

See all the best moments of George, Charlotte and Louis from the day. 

1/7

Kate walking with arms around George and Charlotte© Getty Images

Protective mum

As the family arrived to take their seats, the Princess of Wales was seen with her arms around her eldest children, George and Charlotte. 

The royal children are slowly being introduced to their public duties by their parents, with William previously stating their education takes priority.

2/7

Louis taps William on the shoulder© PA Images via Getty Images

Keeping dad in check

Louis was spotted brushing tree pollen off his dad William's uniform at the start of the procession.


3/7

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte laugh© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mother-daughter moment

Cameras captured this adorable moment between Kate and daughter Charlotte as they shared a giggle or two.

4/7

Prince Louis holding hot water bottle© Max Mumby

Warming up

Temperatures were chilly on Bank Holiday Monday, with guests on the dais given hot water bottles and blankets to wrap up. Louis made sure to make good use of his! 

5/7

Louis tapping on balcony© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Balcony appearance

During the flypast, the children were seen sweetly dancing to the music, with Louis tapping in time on the balcony.

6/7

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the military procession© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chatty Louis

Louis was particularly animated as he turned around to chat to his mother. 

7/7

Louis and Kate react on balcony© Getty Images

Awestruck

We love these facial expressions from the Princess of Wales and her son. 

It's the first time Louis has experienced milestone VE Day commemorations. 

