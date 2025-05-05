George, Charlotte and Louis steal the show as they dance on palace balcony

The young royals coordinated in shades of navy, with Charlotte sporting a tartan coat she last wore on Christmas Day 2024.
As well as the King and Queen, the Wales family were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent.
Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which officially falls on 8 May, will mark 80 years since the Second World War came to an end.
See all the best moments of George, Charlotte and Louis from the day.
1/7
Protective mum
As the family arrived to take their seats, the Princess of Wales was seen with her arms around her eldest children, George and Charlotte.
The royal children are slowly being introduced to their public duties by their parents, with William previously stating their education takes priority.
2/7
Keeping dad in check
Louis was spotted brushing tree pollen off his dad William's uniform at the start of the procession.
3/7
Mother-daughter moment
Cameras captured this adorable moment between Kate and daughter Charlotte as they shared a giggle or two.
4/7
Warming up
Temperatures were chilly on Bank Holiday Monday, with guests on the dais given hot water bottles and blankets to wrap up. Louis made sure to make good use of his!
5/7
Balcony appearance
During the flypast, the children were seen sweetly dancing to the music, with Louis tapping in time on the balcony.
6/7
Chatty Louis
Louis was particularly animated as he turned around to chat to his mother.
7/7
Awestruck
We love these facial expressions from the Princess of Wales and her son.
It's the first time Louis has experienced milestone VE Day commemorations.
