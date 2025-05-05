George, Charlotte and Louis steal the show as they dance on palace balcony

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children delighted royal watchers as they joined the royals for the start for the 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations on Monday.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, charmed the crowds when they appeared on the dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace to watch the military procession.

The young royals coordinated in shades of navy, with Charlotte sporting a tartan coat she last wore on Christmas Day 2024.

As well as the King and Queen, the Wales family were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent.

WATCH: Louis dances to music during VE Day flypast

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which officially falls on 8 May, will mark 80 years since the Second World War came to an end.

See all the best moments of George, Charlotte and Louis from the day.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Protective mum As the family arrived to take their seats, the Princess of Wales was seen with her arms around her eldest children, George and Charlotte. The royal children are slowly being introduced to their public duties by their parents, with William previously stating their education takes priority.

2/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images Keeping dad in check Louis was spotted brushing tree pollen off his dad William's uniform at the start of the procession.



3/ 7 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images Mother-daughter moment Cameras captured this adorable moment between Kate and daughter Charlotte as they shared a giggle or two.

4/ 7 © Max Mumby Warming up Temperatures were chilly on Bank Holiday Monday, with guests on the dais given hot water bottles and blankets to wrap up. Louis made sure to make good use of his!

5/ 7 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images Balcony appearance During the flypast, the children were seen sweetly dancing to the music, with Louis tapping in time on the balcony.

6/ 7 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images Chatty Louis Louis was particularly animated as he turned around to chat to his mother.

7/ 7 © Getty Images Awestruck We love these facial expressions from the Princess of Wales and her son. It's the first time Louis has experienced milestone VE Day commemorations.