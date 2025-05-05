Prince William and Princess Kate reunite with King Charles for VE Day flypast

The Prince and Princess of Wales are among the senior royals to join the King and Queen to kick off VE Day commemorations.
Prince William and Kate, along with their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, watched the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial, outside Buckingham Palace, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent.
After the procession, the royals are expected to gather on the palace balcony to watch the Red Arrows lead a spectacular flypast with historic and current military aircraft.
Later today, Charles and Camilla will host a tea party reception for around 50 veterans and members of the Second World War generation in the palace garden.
This will include British and Commonwealth Armed Forces veterans and women's Royal Navy Wrens, as well as the same royal family members and Sir Keir.
VE Day celebrates the day Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender during the Second World War.
Procession and flypast route
The military procession will start from Parliament Square in London from 12pm, travelling along Whitehall and The Mall, finishing at the Queen Victoria Memorial.
The procession will feature an impressive display of pageantry by Regiments of the Household Division and Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
The flypast will include the Red Arrows, which will see them leave streams of red, white and blue, as they soar over central London.
Military aircraft, including the Voyager transport aircraft, a P8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft, Typhoon, and F-35 fighter jets, will also be involved in the flypast, as well as historic Second World War-era aircraft.
The display will begin off the coast of Norfolk, before making its way inland over East Anglia and Essex, before the aircraft reach the capital, flying over Buckingham Palace at around 13.45pm.
The aircraft will then disperse over Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.