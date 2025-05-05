Prince William and Princess Kate reunite with King Charles for VE Day flypast

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton reunite with King Charles for VE Day flypast
Wales family mark VE Day© PA Images via Getty Images

The royal couple were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales are among the senior royals to join the King and Queen to kick off VE Day commemorations.

Prince William and Kate, along with their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, watched the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial, outside Buckingham Palace, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent.

After the procession, the royals are expected to gather on the palace balcony to watch the Red Arrows lead a spectacular flypast with historic and current military aircraft.

WATCH: Princess Kate and children speak with veterans at VE Day commemorations

Later today, Charles and Camilla will host a tea party reception for around 50 veterans and members of the Second World War generation in the palace garden.

This will include British and Commonwealth Armed Forces veterans and women's Royal Navy Wrens, as well as the same royal family members and Sir Keir.

VE Day celebrates the day Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender during the Second World War.

Charles and Camilla wave from car on VE Day© Getty Images

Arrival

The King and Queen waved to the crowds as they travelled in the car up to the dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial


Princess Anne wearing military uniform in car© Getty Images

The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal gazed solemnly out of the window as she arrived for the procession. 

Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince William attend the Military Parade to Mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day© James Veysey/Shutterstock

The Wales family

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they arrived with their three children to watch the proceedings.

Kate looked lovely in a purple Emilia Wickstead ensemble with tan heels, while George, Charlotte and Louis coordinated in navy. 

William sported RAF No.1 Uniform. 

Catherine Princess of Wales speaks to a veteran © James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate's sweet interaction

Kate was seen shaking hands and talking animatedly to one veteran before taking her seat. 

Kate, Charlotte and George speaking to veteran© James Veysey/Shutterstock

George and Charlotte

George and Charlotte was spotted listening intently to the veteran. 

Procession and flypast route

The military procession will start from Parliament Square in London from 12pm, travelling along Whitehall and The Mall, finishing at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

The procession will feature an impressive display of pageantry by Regiments of the Household Division and Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The flypast will include the Red Arrows, which will see them leave streams of red, white and blue, as they soar over central London.

The Red Arrows flying over Nelson's Column© Getty
The Red Arrows will lead the display

Military aircraft, including the Voyager transport aircraft, a P8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft, Typhoon, and F-35 fighter jets, will also be involved in the flypast, as well as historic Second World War-era aircraft.

The display will begin off the coast of Norfolk, before making its way inland over East Anglia and Essex, before the aircraft reach the capital, flying over Buckingham Palace at around 13.45pm.

The aircraft will then disperse over Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

