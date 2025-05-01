The one thing Prince William can no longer do with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a relatable parenting anecdote as they visited Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on Tuesday, with Prince William joking that he was unable to get involved anymore.

The couple visited Aros Hall community centre, which features the Scottish island's only soft play area.

During their visit, Kate spoke to mothers about the facility and connections with other parents.

The royal mother-of-three told the group she wished there had been a similar place when she had just had Prince George while living in Anglesey, telling them that she had visited the Waitrose cafe to get out of the house and see people.

"We hang out a lot at soft play," Kate said, "Mine absolutely love it."

William then gestured to his knees to joke: "You still think you can do it yourself, but..."

"It's not usually this clean," he said, of the brand-new set up. "It's beautiful. It's really cosy and fun."

Aros Hall is one of two community centres to benefit from a grant from the Waleses' Royal Foundation.

Hearing about how the young families gather in the space and make friends, the Princess added: "You need to bring 'the village' together."

William and Kate, who marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, became parents with the birth of Prince George in July 2013.

The couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte, who turns ten on 2 May, arrived in 2015, followed by their second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

Hands-on parents

The Prince and Princess of Wales are renowned for being hands-on parents, fitting their public engagements around the school run and their children's extra-curricular activities.

The couple's two-day visit to the Scottish Isles marked their first joint public engagement since George, Charlotte and Louis' Easter holidays.

While George in particular is being prepared for his future destiny as King, William and Kate are said to want to give their kids as normal upbringing as possible, before duty calls.

During his visit to Cape Town in South Africa last November, William emphasised that his children's priority is their education over their royal duties for now.

"Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they’re at school and I think that takes priority over everything else," he said.

Future education

George, Charlotte and Louis are currently in Year 7, Year 5 and Year 2 respectively at Lambrook school in Berkshire.

The co-educational Prep School educates pupils aged three to 13, so in September 2026, George is set to move schools to continue his schooling.

The young Prince, who will turn 12 in July, sat his first major set of exams in 2023.

Potential contenders for his future school include Eton College, which Princes William and Harry attended, and Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College.

