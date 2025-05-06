Royal fans all say the same thing about new King Charles and Queen Camilla's portraits

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled two new portraits on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of their coronation in May 2022.

The senior royals showed off the Comissioned State Portraits at the National Portrait Gallery where they will form part of the Royal Collection. The pieces were created by personally selected artists, already known to Charles and Camilla.

His Majesty's portrait was painted by Peter Kuhfelf and Queen Camilla's by Paul S. Benney.

Both artists are known to The King and Queen already, having previously contributed to other royal commissions.

These portraits will join an important tradition of Coronation State Portraits dating back many centuries.

© Getty King Charles ascended the throne on 8 September 2022

The new portraits will be on display in the Central Hall at the National Gallery, of which The

King is Royal Patron, from Tuesday 6 May until Thursday 5 June. They will then move to their permanent home in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Royal fans react

"Stunning! Love them both," one fan replied to a video of the moment, shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

A second added: "Beautiful Portraits of them both," alongside two applause emojis.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Wonderful portraits - God bless King Charles and Queen Camilla and long may they reign."

It's safe to say the new masterpieces went down wonderfully with royal fans who couldn't wait to share their thoughts.

Artistic inspiration

Charles' beloved artist Peter has a long history with creating work for the King, explaining: "“I have known His Majesty The King for over forty years, since he was The Prince of Wales.

We first met when I had left the Royal Academy Schools where I had completed the postgraduate course in Painting. He asked me to paint the Princes, William and Harry, who were then five and a half and three and a half years old.

Charles' portrait was crreated by Peter Kuhfelf

Of the new portrait, which he said took him five sittings in total, Peter added: "I was delighted and honoured to be commissioned by him to paint his official Coronation State Portrait. It has taken over a year and a half to complete.

"I have tried to produce a painting that is both human and regal, continuing the tradition of royal portraiture. His Majesty gave of his time with his usual graciousness and attention to detail, and we discussed certain aspects of the painting."

Muse Camilla

It turns out that Queen Camilla was quite the muse for artist Paul, who credited Her Majesty for her "fascinating and sometimes hilarious conversation," on "countless varied subjects" whilst she posed for her portrait.

Paul added: "It was an honour, privilege and total pleasure to undertake the first official portrait of Her Majesty since The Coronation and it is with some regret that the sittings for this important commission have come to end.

Camilla's dazzling portrait was by Paul S. Benney.

"After nearly a year of being installed in a temporary studio at Clarence House, I have deep and abiding memories of many hours of fascinating and sometime hilarious conversation with Her Majesty on countless varied subjects.

"I shall miss the quiet and relaxed atmosphere while I was working there even when Their Majesties were engaged elsewhere."