King Charles makes first appearance since Prince Harry's shock interview

King Charles has been spotted for the first time since Prince Harry spoke of his wish to "reconcile" with the royal family.

His Majesty was photographed on Sunday attending church on his Sandringham estate in Norfolk where he's currently staying for the weekend.

Looking relaxed and happy, pictures showed the monarch smiling and waving as he rode in the back of a car. Charles, 76, looked smart dressed in a dark suit, a crisp shirt and a patterned tie.

He was also seen wearing his trusty gold signet ring which was previously worn by King Charles's uncle, Prince Edward, the Duke of Windsor. Charles's outing comes just days after his son Harry gave an emotional interview about his court case and wanting to "reconcile" with family.

© Cambs News/Bav Media King Charles was pictured leaving church at his Sandringham estate

Speaking to the BBC, the Duke explained that his father "won't speak" to him in light of his legal battle over changes to his security arrangements since stepping down as a senior royal and moving across the pond.

He told the broadcaster: "I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

© Getty Images Harry has said he would like to "reconcile" with the royals

Harry conceded that any reconciliation would be in his family's hands, saying: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."

The father-of-two went on to say: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."

© Getty Images Harry lost his latest legal battle

Earlier this week, the Duke lost a challenge at the Court of Appeal over his personal security arrangements while in the UK. Three senior judges rejected Harry's claim that he had been "singled out" for "inferior treatment" and that his safety and life were "at stake".

The 40-year-old challenged the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

© Shutterstock The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

In response to the judgement, Harry told the BBC: "I think what really worries me more than anything else about today's decision, depending on what happens next, it sets a new precedent that security can be used to control members of the family, and effectively, what it does is imprison other members of the family from being able to choose a different life."