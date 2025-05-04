King Charles' secret second pet name for Camilla he let slip in public

During their early courtship, it was widely reported that King Charles jokingly called Queen Camilla 'Gladys', while she referred to him as 'Fred', believed to be inspired by characters on BBC radio's "The Goon Show”.

However, on Thursday, King Charles let another pet name for his wife slip out during a public engagement.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were planting a tree alongside Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia when King Charles referred to his wife as the endearing term "darling".

© Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden to plant a Swedish oak tree in Windsor

Instructing Queen Camilla on where to put soil around the tree, His Majesty cajoled: "On this side, darling, this side," revealing the cute pet name for his beloved wife.

The importance of pet names

Not just a friendly way of referring to your significant other, a new survey revealed that pet names are crucial in a relationship.

"Nicknames are more than just labels; they're a shorthand for shared history, inside jokes and personal connections," says Charlotte Butt, Senior Marketing Manager from Coca-Cola Trademark.

© Getty Nicknames are an important part of bonding

"They reflect the unique relationships between individuals," she continues.

Research by Coca-Cola revealed that Charles' choice of 'darling' to refer to Camilla is considered outdated, along with 'sweetie' and 'duck', but the report showed that respondents consider nicknames important, with 42 per cent admitting that they feel happy and loved when they are called by their nickname, while one in ten admit that a nickname makes them feel secure.

Princess Charlotte exclusive © Getty The HELLO! Royal Club spoke to a royal insider for a hitherto untold perspective on the third in line to the throne and discovered Charlotte's 'uncanny knack', the royal whom she most closely resembles, and how her "great inner strength" has been an indispensable crutch for mother Catherine over the last year. It even got an exclusive tip on Charlotte's preferred next school. Simply click on the button below to read the exclusive article. READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

Queen Camilla's nicknames

As well as Darling and Gladys from her husband, Queen Camilla has been given several nicknames by her family.

Her grandchildren call her 'Gaga' (very glam!), while other friends and family jokingly call her 'Lorraine', a play on the French word for Queen, La Reine.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla has several nicknames

Royal writer Robert Hardman, in his biography, Charles III, said a friend of Camilla's told him: "She always saw the funny side of that – even if Prince Charles did not."

King Charles' nicknames

His Majesty has a few nicknames too, including 'Uppa' from Queen Camilla's grandchildren, 'Grandpa Wales' from Prince William and Princess Kate’s kids, and the affectionate 'old bean' by his beloved sister, Princess Anne.

© Paul Marriott/Shutterstock Princess Anne calls her brother 'old bean'

The cute nickname was revealed in a documentary about the royal's 2022 coronation, with the cheeky greeting prompting King Charles to laugh out loud, suggesting that the unusual moniker used by his sister Anne is a regular favourite.

Amused by the encounter, he proceeded to lovingly shake his sister's hand in a touching display of affection.

We love little insights into the private lives of the royals!