Prince William releases personal statement following attack: 'Yet another brutal reminder'

Prince William released a personal statement on Wednesday as the Prince of Wales paid tribute to two rangers who lost their lives in Mozambique.

In his message, the royal wrote: "This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world. The reality is that being a ranger has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. My thoughts are with all those affected and their families. W."

The message comes in the wake of an attack in northern Mozambique on 29 April. Two anti-poaching scouts were killed by an insurgent group, a further two remain unaccounted for and another was "severely" wounded, according to local media.

The news was confirmed by Niassa Carnivore Project, a group that works to "conserve lions and their prey in Niassa Special Reserve by promoting coexistence and a shared respect for people, their culture, wildlife and the environment".

William's interest

The Prince of Wales has long been involved in anti-poaching measures and over the years has paid tribute to several rangers who had sadly lost their lives in the line of duty.

As far back as 2012, the royal was highlighting the issue. In a statement at the time, he said: "Along with elephants, they're [alongside rhinos] two of the most heavily poached animals currently in the world. If we don't do something about them it's going to be a tragic loss for everyone."

William regularly attends the Tusk Awards, having helped to launch the ceremony in 2013, while being a patron of its parent charity. The awards aim to recognise the hard work and dedication of individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.

At last year's awards, William shared his hopes that his three children would grow up in a world populated by all kinds of animals.

"I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate, gorillas still live in the cloud forests of Uganda and rhinos still roam the arid rangelands of Namibia," he said in his keynote speech.

Part of the ceremony paid tribute to rangers who have died in their line of work, with William dedicating part of his speech to them.

"The sobering Roll of Honour that we saw earlier recognises the Rangers who lost their lives and serves as a reminder of the ultimate price paid by too many on the frontline of conservation," he stated.