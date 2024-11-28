Prince William makes rare comment about children's future

Prince William attended the Tusk Awards on Wednesday, with the royal delivering a keynote speech at the charity, as well as handing out three awards.
During his speech, the Prince of Wales spoke about his hopes about the future that his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would inherit. "I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate, gorillas still live in the cloud forests of Uganda and rhinos still roam the arid rangelands of Namibia," he shared.
Part of the ceremony paid tribute to rangers who have died in their line of work, with William dedicating part of his speech to them. "The sobering Roll of Honour that we saw earlier recognises the Rangers who lost their lives and serves as a reminder of the ultimate price paid by too many on the frontline of conservation," he stated.
William serves as a patron for the charity and helped to launch the Tusk Awards in 2013. The awards aim to recognise the hard work and dedication of individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife ranges across Africa.
William also met with celebrity ambassadors for the charity, including Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood.
The Prince of Wales is a keen conservationist, following in the footsteps of his father, King Charles.
During his recent trip to South Africa for his Earthshot Awards, the 42-year-old royal told young activists that they were "going to change the world".
While in Cape Town, William met with 120 young environmentalists from across Africa and Southeast Asia participating in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme.
During an off-the-cuff speech at an event held at the Rooftop on Bree, the Prince of Wales told activists: "The Earthshot Prize believes in you and the reason we set the prize up is for moments like this."
He continued: "All of you in this room are future changemakers, you're the leaders, you're the people going to make the difference going forwards. It's your platform, use it as you need to, take it away, play with it, turn it into something different. Because we believe in you and what you're going to do is change the world, I really believe that."