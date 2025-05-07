Why Princess Kate and Prince William don't wear seatbelts - unlike most royals

There's a good chance that the most eagle-eyed fans of the British royal family have noticed that some of them aren't often seen wearing their seatbelts when they are driving.

Though the royal family are not exactly exempt from the law, there are a plethora of reasons why we see Prince William and Princess Kate without their seatbelts.

Namely, there are a fair few exemptions within the law that slightly complicate things. One of these is listed as when "a person [is] involved in a procession organised by or on behalf of the Crown or which is commonly or customarily held."

Even when the Prince and Princess of Wales are not taking part in an official procession, they are frequently surrounded by a number of police or personal protection officers as part of an official motorcade when they are on duty. In terms of the law, this might constitute a 'procession'.

© Getty Images Princess Kate was seen without her seatbelt when arriving with Prince George and Prince Louise to Trooping the Colour last June

For example, when arriving at Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last summer, the pair were pictured without their seatbelts.

This could either have been counted as a procession due to the cars surrounding them escorting them, or this could have been for security reasons.

These decisions are made on a case-by-case basis

HELLO! spoke to former royal protection officer Simon Morgan, of Trojan Consultancy, in 2019; he explained that these kinds of decisions were always being made on a case-by-case basis.

"There are always anomalies," Simon explained. "In the threat and risk matrix, it's a matter of looking at each individual situation to decide what is the best way of achieving what needs to be achieved.

© Getty Images The royal family are not exactly exempt from wearing seatbelts – but some circumstances mean they don't have to

"For example," he continued, "considering that a quick entry or exit to a vehicle is easier when people aren't strapped into seatbelts."

Sometimes, an unfastened seatbelt is better for security

When Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at the annual reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in December 2022, they could have had their belts unfastened to make a quick exit into the building.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate didn't wear their seatbelts when arriving at the annual reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in 2022

Simon also noted other factors that need to be taken into account, such as personal preference, the significance of a situation and whether an individual's appearance is particularly important on that occasion.

"Protection is a very unique area of policing and there are a lot of grey areas," he added, "but you are always judging each situation to weigh up the risks and threats with the outcomes you are trying to achieve."

European royals are mostly seen wearing their seatbelts

For the most part, the other British and European royals are seen buckled up when they're out and about.

Last week, Queen Mary of Denmark was seen with her seatbelt, preparing to speak to business school students.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were seen wearing seatbelts on the way to the King's Christmas lunch last year

Equally, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were pictured with their children on the way to King Charles III's Christmas lunch last year, with their seatbelts safely fastened.