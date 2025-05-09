Revealed: How King Charles and Prince William found out about Harry's shock BBC interview

Last Friday afternoon, both the royal family and the public were left stunned when a surprise BBC interview with Prince Harry aired, following his defeat in his legal battle over security arrangements.

Originally scheduled to last just ten minutes, the interview stretched to half an hour, and the Duke of Sussex didn’t hold back. He described the court ruling as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up," revealed that King Charles no longer takes his calls, and admitted that he doesn't know "how long he has left" amid his father's ongoing cancer treatment. He also surprisingly asked his family for “reconciliation.”

The broadcast landed without prior media briefing, though the royal family was given a “very brief” notice.

In this week's episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash speak with royal author Ingrid Seward about the fallout from the interview, including how King Charles and Prince William first heard about it.

HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash reveals: “There was a very brief awareness-raising at the palace shortly before it broadcast,” she says. “What I understand is that there were, potentially, discussions that might have happened as a result of the case now having been concluded.

“What was made clear all along is that the King didn’t feel he could have these conversations with his son because it would put him in a really difficult, and potentially unconstitutional, situation. He couldn't be seen to intervene on his son's behalf or get involved in government matters, his son is suing His Majesty’s government, you know he needed to stay right out of this situation.

“But once that had concluded, there was potentially a path to some kind of rapprochement, some kind of olive branch being offered. And I get the sense that that was the mood music, but that really quickly got switched off once the interview landed.”

However, Emily admits she no longer believes that olive branch is on the table.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ingrid shares why Prince Harry has no regrets about the interview, despite the global backlash, as well as why Princess Diana would be “proud” of her son. We also delve into the VE Day celebrations and discuss why Prince George’s appearance at Monday’s tea party was especially meaningful.