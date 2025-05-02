Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry pleads for 'reconciliation' with royal family – and reveals King Charles won't speak to him
Prince William, King Charles and Prince Harry walking in black tuxedos© WireImage

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family since 2020

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
5 minutes ago
Prince Harry has told the BBC about his hopes to "reconcile" with his family after the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie, subsequently moved to the United States, where Harry and Meghan welcomed a daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In an interview with the network, he revealed that his father, King Charles, is no longer speaking to him, mainly because of the ongoing row over his "security" arrangements.

The father-of-two spoke of his want to reconcile with the family, saying: "I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

