Prince Harry is all smiles in Las Vegas on Archie's birthday

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he appeared on stage at a charity event in Las Vegas, which coincided with his son Prince Archie's sixth birthday.

Prince Harry, 40, appeared on stage to launch the Diana Award's Pledge To Invest drive, which aims to put a spotlight on the future of youth leadership and how forward-thinking businesses can support it.

The father-of-two, who donned a blue shirt and a white open-collared shirt, praised the efforts of inspiring young people and urged businesses to invest in young people.

"Through The Diana Award, I've had the privilege of meeting young people who have turned adversity into action. That's not just inspiring - it's the kind of untapped potential we can’t afford to overlook," said the Duke. "Far too many young people are locked out of leadership pipelines because we’ve failed to build truly inclusive and accessible pathways."

© The Diana Award Harry said during the panel that we need "fearless leadership"

"This generation isn't waiting for permission to lead - they are already doing it," he continued.

"They bring emotional intelligence, social awareness, and an honesty about mental health that previous generations struggled to express.

© The Diana Award Harry praised the inspiring young people

"What sets them apart isn't just their boldness, but their refusal to settle for the status quo... If we're serious about a better future, we need to stop underestimating them and start listening."

© The Diana Award Harry spoke with Sikander 'Sonny' Khan and Christina Williams

Harry was joined at the panel discussion by the charity's Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, two young Diana Legacy Award recipients - Sikander "Sonny” Khan, from Michigan in the US, and Christina Williams, from Jamaica - as well as Paul Fipps, of Service Now.

The Diana Award was set up in 1999 in memory of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

© The Diana Award The Diana Award was set up in memory of the late princess and her belief that young people have the power to change the world

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have shown their support for the charity throughout the years.

Archie's birthday

Harry's appearance in Vegas came hours after his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a new photograph of their son, Archie, to mark his sixth birthday.

The image showed the youngster watching a vibrant orange sunset, as Meghan revealed the Sussexes had held a party for their eldest child at their Montecito home at the weekend.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie turned six on Tuesday

"Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie!" Meghan wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?

"(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special [heart emoji])."

© BBC Prince Harry asked his family for reconciliation in the interview

Archie's celebrations, held thousands of miles away from the royal family in the US, took place after the Duke's bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.

The Duke, speaking after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security, said he "can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point".