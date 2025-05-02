Opinion: Can Prince Harry and the royal family's painful differences ever be resolved?

Prince Harry's extraordinary interview following his Appeal Court defeat reveals the depth of the chasm that continues to lie between him and the royal family.
Appearing emotional and defeated at times, he is nevertheless still bristling with a deep sense of injustice over the 2020 decision to strip back his security provision.
But whatever the ins and outs of his long-running battle to overturn that decision, the headlines will be dominated by his candid remarks about the dire state of his relationship with his father and brother.
"I don't know how much longer my father has," he admits. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
Elsewhere, he acknowledges that some familial bridges burned may be forever beyond repair. "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."
Later, appearing to offer an olive branch of sorts, he says he has forgiven his family's "involvement" in his situation, saying "my father, my brother and my stepmother, I can forgive."
But the very fact that he has chosen once again to speak publicly about their "many disagreements" might give some members of the family pause before rushing to pick up the phone to him.
Even as he shares his hopes for a truce, saying, "I would love reconciliation with my family," he continues to suggest that the monarch could have influenced the outcome of his police protection claim.
"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands," he says. "Ultimately this whole thing could be resolved through him."
Royal sources have continually made clear that it would be unconstitutional for the King to intervene while his youngest son's case was being considered by the Government and reviewed by the courts.
But now the case has been dismissed, could the King finally be persuaded to take his youngest son's calls?
There is one line in the interview that may have struck a particular chord with Charles, who is a huge admirer of the wisdom of indigenous peoples.
Harry cites the First Nations people he met while in Canada for the Invictus Games, saying their "goal in life is always truth and reconciliation".
"But reconciliation can’t come without the truth," he adds.
Unless Harry and his family finally accept some sort of shared "truth" about all that has happened between them, it's hard to see how their painful differences can ever be resolved.