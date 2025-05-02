Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Opinion: Can Prince Harry and the royal family's painful differences ever be resolved?
Prince Harry looking serious in suit and tie© Getty Images

Emily Nash is HELLO!'s royal editor

Emily Nash
21 minutes ago
Prince Harry's extraordinary interview following his Appeal Court defeat reveals the depth of the chasm that continues to lie between him and the royal family.

Appearing emotional and defeated at times, he is nevertheless still bristling with a deep sense of injustice over the 2020 decision to strip back his security provision.

But whatever the ins and outs of his long-running battle to overturn that decision, the headlines will be dominated by his candid remarks about the dire state of his relationship with his father and brother.

"I don't know how much longer my father has," he admits. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Prince William, King Charles and Prince Harry walking in black tuxedos© WireImage
The Duke of Sussex shared his hopes to reconcile with his family

Elsewhere, he acknowledges that some familial bridges burned may be forever beyond repair. "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

The status of Harry's legal claims

Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements

In 2024, a High Court judge dismissed Harry's claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

The Duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry's lawyers said he was "singled out" and treated "less favourably" in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a "successful attack" on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair".

The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the Duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis.

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process".

Harry was given permission to challenge Sir Peter's ruling in June last year, but this after a two-day hearing in April 2025, his appeal was dismissed in May 2025.

Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers

Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering.

The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the "blagging" of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

At a preliminary hearing, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial – arguing the legal challenges against it were brought "far too late".

The Duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were "thrown off the scent" and not aware of being targeted, having believed "categorical denials" from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity.

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a "knockout blow" to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue.

The full trial could be held in early 2026.

Settlement with News Group Newspapers

Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun and published the now-defunct News Of The World.

Shortly before an up-to-10-week trial was due to begin earlier this year, the Duke and NGN reached an agreement including a "full and unequivocal apology" and "substantial" damages, announced on 22 January.

NGN apologised to Harry for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including "incidents of unlawful activities" by private investigators working for The Sun.

The publisher also apologised to the Duke for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011.

"We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," the NGN statement said.

The publisher also apologised for the impact of the "serious intrusion" into the private life of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

An NGN spokesperson previously said its apology to Harry covered "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011".

They added: "There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun."

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well.

Reporting by PA.

Later, appearing to offer an olive branch of sorts, he says he has forgiven his family's "involvement" in his situation, saying "my father, my brother and my stepmother, I can forgive."

King Charles walking next to Prince William as both of them laugh© Getty Images
Harry spoke about forgiving his father and brother

But the very fact that he has chosen once again to speak publicly about their "many disagreements" might give some members of the family pause before rushing to pick up the phone to him.

Even as he shares his hopes for a truce, saying, "I would love reconciliation with my family," he continues to suggest that the monarch could have influenced the outcome of his police protection claim.

Prince Harry looking serious in suit and tie© Getty Images
The Duke believes that Charles could have intervened in the case

"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands," he says. "Ultimately this whole thing could be resolved through him."

Royal sources have continually made clear that it would be unconstitutional for the King to intervene while his youngest son's case was being considered by the Government and reviewed by the courts.

King Charles looking over his shoulder outside© Bav Media/Shutterstock
Royal sources dispute that the King had the power to do so

But now the case has been dismissed, could the King finally be persuaded to take his youngest son's calls?

LISTEN: Prince William takes to the global stage

There is one line in the interview that may have struck a particular chord with Charles, who is a huge admirer of the wisdom of indigenous peoples.

King Charles is thinking as he walks alongside Prince Harry
Will the two ever reconcile

Harry cites the First Nations people he met while in Canada for the Invictus Games, saying their "goal in life is always truth and reconciliation".

"But reconciliation can’t come without the truth," he adds.

Meghan Markle clapping next to a grumpy(ish) Prince Harry© WireImage
Harry was inspired by words he heard at this year's Invictus Games

Unless Harry and his family finally accept some sort of shared "truth" about all that has happened between them, it's hard to see how their painful differences can ever be resolved.

