HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast's royal tour special: packed blood, 10,000 ft plane drops and more Join us as we chat all things royal tours

Welcome back to the Right Royal Podcast! Over at HELLO! we are keen royal watchers, and we just love when the royal family pop out of their palaces to go on a royal tour – so our latest episode is all about what goes into the tours over the decades.

These trips are an essential way for the family to raise awareness of important issues close to their heart, as well as promote UK relations with countries all over the world – but that doesn't necessarily mean they come without any chaos, comedy and drama!

Diana's reaction when her plane plunged 10,000ft in terrifying moment

So what is it really like embarking on such a momentous tour? What goes into flying with royalty? What are the stranger moments you would never have thought about? And who laughed when their flight dropped 10,000 ft?

Prince Harry and Meghan in New Zealand

In our latest episode, we are joined by HELLO!'s Royal Editor and tour connoisseur Emily Nash, who gives her insight into what it takes to travel around the world with the famous family - and the one time she and other royal press were joined by Prince Harry for a fun pub quiz during his 2015 royal tour of New Zealand!

We learn more about King Charles' flying habits

We're also joined by former press secretary to the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, who discusses being flown by the now-King Charles as well as Charles and Diana's increasingly unhappy tours together - as well as the one time he washed and dried pots with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

We also reflected on Charles and Diana's tours together

Finally, fashion fans will love to hear from WhatKateWore's editor Susan E. Kelley. who joins us to discuss iconic tour looks and what goes into curating the perfect royal wardrobe for overseas trips. Tune in and enjoy!

