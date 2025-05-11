Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up at Badminton Horse Trials - exclusive photos 

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling looked seriously loved-up at the weekend as they attended Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.

The pair, who have been dating since 2024, were photographed at the equestrian event alongside Peter's two daughters Isla and Savannah, as well as Peter's sister Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce One snapshot showed the duo in their element as they walked hand in hand, while a second image showed Harriet giving her beau a relaxing shoulder rub in the sunshine.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Elsewhere, the pair were seen beaming at one another as they enjoyed a stroll with cups of coffee in hand.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce For the equestrian event, Princess Anne's son, 47, dressed down in a pair of blue jeans and a blush pink and navy check shirt. He accessorised with a denim cap and some tinted aviator shades. NHS nurse and writer Harriet, meanwhile, looked sublime in head-to-toe powder blue. Embracing the warm weather, Peter's girlfriend rocked an elegant short-sleeved jumpsuit from ME+EM, complete with a flattering tie belt, a frilled collar and flared trousers.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce She teamed her summer-ready garment with Aspinal of London's quilted "Lottie" bag, a pair of chunky white trainers and an embroidered jacket stitched with a bold floral pattern. As for accessories, the mother-of-one donned a pair of stylish sunglasses, dazzling gold hoop earrings and a dainty floral necklace. She wore her honeyed locks down loose and added a slick of vibrant coral nail polish for a splash of neon.

Peter and Harriet's relationship

It's rumoured that Harriet and Peter met at a sports event where their respective children were attending. They were first photographed together back in 2024, and appeared to confirm their romance in May when they pictured hand in hand at the Badminton Horse Trials.

© Getty Images Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips attended Wimbledon together last year

They have since attended numerous high-profile events, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Bahrain Grand Prix where they mingled with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Peter had previously been in a relationship with Lindsay Steven, but the pair split last year after four years together. At the time, a friend of the couple told HELLO!: "Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments."

LISTEN: Why Princess Diana would be 'proud' of Harry's interview

© Getty Images Peter shares Savannah Philips and Isla Phillips with hsi ex-wife, Autumn

Prior to this, the father-of-two had been married to Canadian-born Autumn Kelly, with whom he shares daughters, Savannah and Isla. The pair announced their separation in February 2020, after 12 years of marriage. Autumn has since found love with Irish property mogul, Donal Mulryan.