Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling spend weekend in Bahrain with children
Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips © UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also travelled on the trip

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
7 minutes ago
Peter Phillips was joined by his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, and his royal cousins as they watched the action at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend.

Princess Anne's son, 47, attended the sporting event in his capacity as head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment.

But Peter also got to enjoy quality time with NHS nurse Harriet on the grid, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall, and their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

HELLO! understands that Peter's daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, were also on the trip, as well as Harriet's daughter.

Harriet was seen beside her beau, wearing what appeared to be a light-blue, short-sleeved midi dress.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain© Formula 1 via Getty Images
Harriet could be seen standing behind Peter in a blue dress

Peter's romance with the Paediatric Nurse Specialist was first confirmed last May as he was pictured hand-in-hand with Harriet at the the Badminton Horse Trials.

Since then, the couple have made a number of high-profile appearances together, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Prince of Wales's charity polo match in Windsor.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in box at Cheltenham racecourse© Getty Images
Peter and Harriet watching the races at Cheltenham on 1 January 2025

Peter and Harriet were last pictured together publicly at Cheltenham racecourse on 1 January, and will soon celebrate their one-year anniversary.

See all of the photos from Peter's F1 family outing…

1/6

zara tindall in blue floral dress at formula 1 in bahrain© Alamy Stock Photo

Zara's F1 look

Zara was the epitome of summer as she sported a blue floral open-backed dress from Australian brand, Scanlan Theodore with white trainers.

2/6

people chatting at Formula 1 event© Alamy Stock Photo

Family trip

Zara was pictured alongside her niece, Savannah (right), as she chatted to Formula 1 presenter Lee McKenzie and British former racing driver, David Coulthard.


3/6

Peter Phillips with his arm around Princess Eugenie© Formula 1 via Getty Images

Peter and Eugenie

Peter caught up with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on the racecourse, who travelled to Bahrain with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

4/6

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain© Formula 1 via Getty Images

Stylish sisters

Beatrice opted for a geometric shirt dress from Sezane, while Eugenie looked effortlessly cool in a forest green bias-cut number from Reformation with white sunglasses.

5/6

Sarah, Duchess of York speaking to Princess Eugenie at F1 Grand Prix Bahrain© Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah, Duchess of York

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, also joined them for the long-haul trip, clad in a quirky motorbike jacket over a black dress.

6/6

Zara Tindall in one-shoulder dress at F1 Grand Prix Bahrain© Formula 1 via Getty Images

Zara's second look

For the final race day, Zara looked glam in a black one-shoulder dress, with brown sunglasses and chunky gold earrings. 

