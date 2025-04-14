Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling spend weekend in Bahrain with children 

HELLO! understands that Peter's daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, were also on the trip, as well as Harriet's daughter.
Harriet was seen beside her beau, wearing what appeared to be a light-blue, short-sleeved midi dress.
Peter's romance with the Paediatric Nurse Specialist was first confirmed last May as he was pictured hand-in-hand with Harriet at the the Badminton Horse Trials.
Since then, the couple have made a number of high-profile appearances together, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Prince of Wales's charity polo match in Windsor.
Peter and Harriet were last pictured together publicly at Cheltenham racecourse on 1 January, and will soon celebrate their one-year anniversary.
See all of the photos from Peter's F1 family outing…
1/6
Zara's F1 look
Zara was the epitome of summer as she sported a blue floral open-backed dress from Australian brand, Scanlan Theodore with white trainers.
2/6
Family trip
Zara was pictured alongside her niece, Savannah (right), as she chatted to Formula 1 presenter Lee McKenzie and British former racing driver, David Coulthard.
3/6
Peter and Eugenie
Peter caught up with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on the racecourse, who travelled to Bahrain with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
4/6
Stylish sisters
Beatrice opted for a geometric shirt dress from Sezane, while Eugenie looked effortlessly cool in a forest green bias-cut number from Reformation with white sunglasses.
5/6
Sarah, Duchess of York
Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, also joined them for the long-haul trip, clad in a quirky motorbike jacket over a black dress.
6/6
Zara's second look
For the final race day, Zara looked glam in a black one-shoulder dress, with brown sunglasses and chunky gold earrings.
