Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling spend weekend in Bahrain with children 

Peter Phillips was joined by his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, and his royal cousins as they watched the action at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend.

Princess Anne's son, 47, attended the sporting event in his capacity as head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment.

But Peter also got to enjoy quality time with NHS nurse Harriet on the grid, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall, and their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

HELLO! understands that Peter's daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, were also on the trip, as well as Harriet's daughter.

Harriet was seen beside her beau, wearing what appeared to be a light-blue, short-sleeved midi dress.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Harriet could be seen standing behind Peter in a blue dress

Peter's romance with the Paediatric Nurse Specialist was first confirmed last May as he was pictured hand-in-hand with Harriet at the the Badminton Horse Trials.

Since then, the couple have made a number of high-profile appearances together, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Prince of Wales's charity polo match in Windsor.

© Getty Images Peter and Harriet watching the races at Cheltenham on 1 January 2025

Peter and Harriet were last pictured together publicly at Cheltenham racecourse on 1 January, and will soon celebrate their one-year anniversary.

See all of the photos from Peter's F1 family outing…

1/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Zara's F1 look Zara was the epitome of summer as she sported a blue floral open-backed dress from Australian brand, Scanlan Theodore with white trainers.



2/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Family trip Zara was pictured alongside her niece, Savannah (right), as she chatted to Formula 1 presenter Lee McKenzie and British former racing driver, David Coulthard.





3/ 6 © Formula 1 via Getty Images Peter and Eugenie Peter caught up with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on the racecourse, who travelled to Bahrain with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



4/ 6 © Formula 1 via Getty Images Stylish sisters Beatrice opted for a geometric shirt dress from Sezane, while Eugenie looked effortlessly cool in a forest green bias-cut number from Reformation with white sunglasses.



5/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Sarah, Duchess of York Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, also joined them for the long-haul trip, clad in a quirky motorbike jacket over a black dress.



6/ 6 © Formula 1 via Getty Images Zara's second look For the final race day, Zara looked glam in a black one-shoulder dress, with brown sunglasses and chunky gold earrings.

