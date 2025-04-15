Peter Phillips' private girlfriend copies his sister Zara Tindall in waist-cinching jumpsuit

There are a few tried and tested styles that royal ladies such as Zara Tindall religiously wear, so we're not surprised to see that Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling has jumped on the fashion bandwagon.

Harriet has only joined Peter on a handful of public outings, but she has ensured to make a lasting impression on each and every occasion. The latest was at the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix alongside Zara, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Harriet Sperling was spotted in a blue dress just behind Peter Phillips

One snap shows Harriet hidden behind her partner, with just one side of her dress visible. That didn't stop Instagram royal fan page @royalbritishfashion from identifying her outfit – the 'Cheesecloth Frill Detail Crop Jumpsuit + Belt' from ME+EM.

Costing £175, the jumpsuit featured a modest button front, a cropped leg, short sleeves and an optional waist-defining belt - a winning formula for the royals.

In fact, the silhouette was reminiscent of Zara's look three years ago, when she was spotted on personal stylist Annie Miall's Instagram feed in a navy and white patterned look from L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Abstract Bow Print Silk Jumpsuit', it featured the same short sleeves, high neckline and wide trousers as Harriet's latest look.

At the time, Princess Anne's daughter teamed hers with a pink silk rose hat from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, while NHS nurse Harriet completed her 2025 ensemble with bright coral nail polish – which is considered a bold choice by royal standards.

Harriet's style credentials

Peter's romance with the Paediatric Nurse Specialist came to light in May 2024, when the new couple attended the Badminton Horse Trials together. It offered the first opportunity for fans to catch sight of Harriet's sartorial prowess…

© Getty Harriet appeared relaxed as she joined Peter, his children Savannah and Isla - whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly - and his sister Zara in a casual blue floral prairie dress. The tiered midi was from Zara, and she teamed it with sunglasses and trainers.

© Getty The couple looked very loved-up at the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup in July 2024, where they cheered on Peter's cousin, Prince William. Looking the picture of elegance, Harriet wore the 'Flora Linear Blue Flower Dress' from Beulah London featuring an A-line cut, a cinched waistline, and puffed sleeves alongside the 'High Sevillana Dali' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.

© James Whatling Harriet looked pretty in pink at Royal Ascot in a simple yet elegant midi dress with bow detailing from Beulah London dress. She secured her hair in an updo and topped it with a matching Nicola de Selincourt hat and LK Bennett heels.