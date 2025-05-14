Queen Camilla reunites with rarely-seen sister Annabel Elliot 

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles on Tuesday evening as they attended The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens.

The royal couple were joined at the event by Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Beatrice, in addition to numerous famous faces, including Ed Westwick and his wife Amy Jackson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and former footballer, Ronaldo Nazario.

It was nonetheless also a family affair, with Camilla's rarely-seen sister, Annabel Elliot, making an appearance at the star-studded event. Her Majesty's younger sister was pictured in photos with the royals, looking happy and relaxed, dressed in a long white coat, which she paired with a matching white dress peppered with gold motifs.

© Getty Images The sisters opted for coordinating looks with splashes of gold

She carried a raffia clutch and slipped on a pair of suede pumps in a sandy hue. Annabel's outfit perfectly complemented Camilla's elaborate tunic top splashed with golden floral embroidery.

Ramping up the glitz, King Charles's wife also wore a pair of bronze-hued wedges and carried a pewter clutch. She wore her cropped tresses in bouffant waves, and accessorised with a pair of statement gold earrings.

© Getty Images Camilla reunited with her sister Annabel Elliot

Established by Queen Camilla's brother Mark Shand in 2002, The Elephant Family works in partnership with conservation experts on the ground to tackle the challenges facing Asia's wildlife and the communities that live alongside it.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla attended the Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens

Since then, the charity has helped to deliver pioneering projects to protect wildlife, restore habitats and promote coexistence between people and animals.

During the event, Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant and Kew Gardens' Director, Richard Deverell, and the Chair of the British Asian Trust, Lord Gadhia, before they joined a short private reception.

© Getty Images Camilla presented the Tara award

The royals then admired several of the egg sculptures from the Big Egg Hunt, as well as several of the artists, including Instagram-famous star Sophie Tea, longtime Elephant Family supporter, Simon Emery, and Patricia Mitchell.

Later in the evening, the King presented the Mark Shand Award while Her Majesty handed out the Tara Award, named after an elephant befriended by her late brother.

Princess Beatrice's glam look

Dressed to impress, Sarah Ferguson's daughter rocked a vibrant, ruby red jacquard dress complete with puffed sleeves, a cinched-in waistline and a voluminous A-line skirt featuring a leg split.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked radiant in red

She carried a white clutch and wore a pair of oversized floral earrings to tie in with her dress. As for hair and makeup, Princess Beatrice wore her auburn locks in a side part and opted for a rosy beauty look.

