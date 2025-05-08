Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton are last-minute additions at King Charles' VE Day concert – best photos
Prince William standing with Princess Kate© Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate are last-minute additions as they support King Charles at VE Day concert – best photos

The monarch marked VE Day celebrations alongside Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
King Charles and other members of the royal family have been marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, with several events taking place over the past week.

The week has culminated in a special concert at the Horse Guards Parade. The monarch was present at the service alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Sophie's String Orchestra among the acts performing.

A Buckingham Palace aide said ahead of commemorations: "The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week's VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation and those across the Commonwealth and wider world in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all – and must never be forgotten."

See below for the best photos…

King Charles in a blue suit standing with Queen Camilla in a black outfit© Getty Images

Charles and Camilla's arrival

The King and Queen paused to wave to crowds as they took their seats for the concert.

Charles wore a lounge suit with medals and neck order. Meanwhile, Camilla looked beautiful in a blue and white jumpsuit by Anna Valentine.

She also wore a brooch that featured the union flag, which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Keir Starmer sitting with Prince William and Kate Middleton© Samir Hussein/WireImage

William and Kate arrive

The Prince and Princess of Wales were sat with Keir Starmer as they arrived for the service.

Kate Middleton sitting in a white outfit© Getty Images

Kate's flawless fashion

Kate looked radiant in an all-white outfit, which also featured four pearl necklaces.

The Duchess of Edinburgh throwing a scarf behind her© Getty Images

Duchess Sophie's style

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked flawless in a pink scarf, which she threw effortlessly over her shoulder.

The Duchess of Gloucester shaking hands with Keir Starmer© Getty Images

Duchess of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester also attended, with the royal looking smart in a navy-blue outfit.

Kate Middleton laughing with an elderly lady© Getty Images

Shared joy

There were special guests in the royal box, and Kate was seen laughing with a member of the public ahead of the concert.

A veteran kissing Kate Middleton on the cheek© Getty Images

A kiss for the Princess

Kate received a kiss from a veteran at the service.

King Charles speaking with an elderly man© Getty Images

The King's guest

Charles was also seen chatting with veterans as he took his seat.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving union flags© Getty Images

Royal joy

Charles and Camilla were seen waving union flags during the ceremony.

King Charles giving a speech in a blue suit with military medals© Getty Images

The King's speech

Charles referenced his late grandfather, King George VI, who delivered a message on the same day back in 1945. You can read the King's speech in full below...

Elderly people in wheelchairs being pushed© Getty Images

Veteran arrivals

The concert was held in order to honour veterans who fought in World War II.

Sadiq Khan in a black suit with a red tie© Getty Images

Political arrivals

The royals weren't the only public figures in attendance as London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among the guests.

Kemi Badenoch laughing with two men© Getty Images

Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition, was also seen attending the service.

Kai Widdrington and Michelle Tsiakkas dancing at a VE Day concert© Getty Images

Joyful opening

The concert opened wit ha performance from Fleur East and she was joined by several professionals from Strictly Come Dancing.

Zoe Ball in an orange dress© Getty Images

Zoe Ball

Zoe hosted the service on Thursday evening, looking splendid in an orange dress.

King Charles' speech

King Charles' VE Day concert speech in full

It is now eighty years since my grandfather, King George VI, announced to the nation and the Commonwealth that ‘the dreadful shadow of war has passed from our hearths and our homes’. The liberation of Europe was secured. His words echo down through history as all this week, and especially today, we unite to celebrate and remember with an unwavering and heartfelt gratitude, the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation who made that hard-fought victory possible. 

While our greatest debt is owed to all those who paid the ultimate price, we should never forget how the war changed the lives of virtually everyone. Now, as then, we are united in giving utmost thanks to all those who served in the Armed Forces, the uniformed services, the Home Front, - indeed all the people of this country, the Commonwealth and beyond whose firm resolve and fortitude helped destroy Nazism and carryour allied nations through to V.E. Day. 

That debt can never truly be repaid; but we can, and we will, remember them. Over the course of the last year, there have been 80th anniversaries across Europe, from the hills of Monte Cassino to the Lower Rhine at Arnhem. Last June, I was profoundly moved to join veterans of D-Day at the new national memorial overlooking Sword Beach, as they returned to honour their comrades who never came home. 

In January, as the world marked the liberation of Auschwitz, I met survivors whose stories of unspeakable horror were the most vivid reminder of why Victory in Europe truly was the triumph of good over evil. All these moments, and more, combine to lead us to this day, when we recall both those darkest days and the great jubilation when the threat of death and destruction was finally lifted from our shores.

The celebration that evening was marked by my own late mother who, just 19 years old, described in her diary how she mingled anonymously in the crowds across central London and 'walked for miles' among them. The rejoicing continued into the next day, when she wrote: 'Out in the crowd again. Embankment, Piccadilly. Rained, so fewer people. Conga-ed into House. Sang till 2 a.m. Bed at 3 a.m.!'

I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2 a.m., let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace! The Allied victory being celebrated then, as now, was a result of unity between nations, races, religions and ideologies, fighting back against an existential threat to humanity. 

Their collective endeavour remains a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when countries stand together in the face of tyranny. But even as we rejoice again today, we must also remember those who were still fighting, still living with conflict and starvation on the other side of the world. For them, peace would not come until months later with V.J. Day – Victory in the Pacific – which my father witnessed at first-hand from the deck of his destroyer, H.M.S. Whelp.

In remembering the past, we must also look to the future. As the number of those who lived through the Second World War so sadly dwindles, the more it becomes our duty to carry their stories forward, to ensure their experiences are never to be forgotten. We must listen, learnand share, just as communities across the nation have been doing this week at local street parties, religious services and countless small acts of remembrance and celebration.

And as we reach the conclusion of the 80th Anniversary commemorations, we should remind ourselves of the words of our great wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, who said, ‘Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war’. In so doing, we should also rededicate ourselves not only to the cause of freedom but to renewing global commitments to restoring a just peace where there is war, to diplomacy, and to the prevention of conflict.

For as my grandfather put it: ‘We shall have failed, and the blood of our dearest will have flowed in vain, if the victory which they died to win does not lead to a lasting peace, founded on justice and established in goodwill.’ Just as those exceptional men and women fulfilled their duty to each other, to humankind, andto God, bound by an unshakeable commitment to nation and service, in turn it falls to us toprotect and continue their precious legacy – so that one day hence generations yet unborn maysay of us: 'They too bequeathed a better world'.

Thursday's events

Earlier in the day, the foursome attended a poignant service held at Westminster Abbey, which marked the anniversary of the end of war in Europe following the surrender of Nazi Germany.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey© Getty
The royals attended the service

The royal family led the congregation in a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance. The King then laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales.

After the service, the King and Queen, and senior royals met veterans in the congregation, with the Princess smiling as she crouched down to speak to one lady.

