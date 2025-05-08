Prince William and Princess Kate make solemn appearance with King Charles at VE Day service – best photos 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined the King and Queen to pay tribute to the wartime generation on VE Day.

Prince William, 42, and Kate, 43, are among the senior royals at the thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Also in attendance are the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The royal family led the congregation in a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance. The King then laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at VE Day service

After the service, the King and Queen will have the opportunity to meet veterans in the congregation.

Camilla will also lead the royals in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims' Memorial, outside the Abbey's West Door.

1/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence The royals arrived in reverse precedence at the service. The Princess Royal, who was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, donned a blue embroidered coat and matching hat.

2/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Edinburghs The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived alongside the Princess Royal. Sophie matched her sister-in-law in blue, wearing a long-sleeved dress by Beulah London.

3/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Waleses Prince William looked smart in a blue lounge suit with a Household Division tie. He wore his Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath Neck Order and also sported his Jubilee and Coronation medals. Kate opted for a white polka dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich, previously worn for the Garter Day service in 2023.

4/ 15 © Samir Hussein/WireImage All in the details The Princess accessorised with a black veiled hat by Juliette Botterill and pearl earrings, which once belonged to William's late mother, Princess Diana.

5/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The King's arrival Charles was all smiles upon arrival. His Majesty wore a blue pinstriped lounge suit with his medals and neck order.

6/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Queen Camilla's sentimental brooch Her Majesty was elegant in a white crepe silk dress and white coat with black stitching by Anna Valentine, with a black and white hat by Philip Treacy. She sported the brooch of the 12th Lancers - a nod to her late father's regiment.

7/ 15 © Alamy Stock Photo The Gloucesters and the Duke of Kent The late Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke of Gloucester, along with his wife, Birgitte, were the first royals to be seated.

8/ 15 © Getty Two-minute silence The Queen and the Princess of Wales, who coordinated in white outfits, stood for the two-minute silence around the Grave of the Unknown Warrior near the West Door in solemn tribute to those who fought for freedom during the Second World War.

9/ 15 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Floral tributes The King moved forward to lay a wreath at the black marble Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales. Their floral tributes were made of seasonal flowers including pink, white and peach roses, which would have been found in bloom 80 years ago on 8 May 1945. The prince stepped back and bowed his head in tribute after leaving his wreath. Charles placed his wreath on behalf of the nation and the Commonwealth while William did so for the veterans and the Second World War generation. At their side, watching from his wheelchair, was veteran Ken Hay, 99, who served in the infantry regiment.

10/ 15 © Getty Look of love Kate shared a loving glance at her husband during the service. The royal couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary last month.

11/ 15 © Getty The King's wreath The handwritten note on the monarch's wreath read: "We will never forget. Charles R."

12/ 15 © Getty Paying tribute The Prince and Princess of Wales's message on their wreath read: "For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War. We will remember them. William and Catherine."

13/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Lady Victoria Starmer The Prime Minister's wife wore a cobalt blue ensemble.

14/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Camerons Former prime ministers were among the congregation, including David Cameron and his wife, Samantha.

15/ 15 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Sunaks Former prime minister Rishi Sunak was in attendance, along with his wife, Akshata Murty, who sported a collared red shift dress.

Later on Thursday, the King and Queen will be at Horse Guards Parade for a celebratory concert where Second World War veterans are expected to be among more than 12,500 guests.

A Buckingham Palace aide said: "The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week's VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation and those across the Commonwealth and wider world in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all – and must never be forgotten."