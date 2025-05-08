Prince William and Princess Kate make solemn appearance with King Charles at VE Day service – best photos 

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton make solemn appearance with King Charles at VE Day service - best photos
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The senior royals paid tribute at Westminster Abbey

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined the King and Queen to pay tribute to the wartime generation on VE Day.

Prince William, 42, and Kate, 43, are among the senior royals at the thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Also in attendance are the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The royal family led the congregation in a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance. The King then laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales.  

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at VE Day service

After the service, the King and Queen will have the opportunity to meet veterans in the congregation. 

Camilla will also lead the royals in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims' Memorial, outside the Abbey's West Door.

1/15

Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne arrive at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence

The royals arrived in reverse precedence at the service. The Princess Royal, who was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, donned a blue embroidered coat and matching hat.

2/15

Harvey/Shutterstock (15288324ak) Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward arrive at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Edinburghs

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived alongside the Princess Royal. Sophie matched her sister-in-law in blue, wearing a long-sleeved dress by Beulah London. 

3/15

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Waleses

Prince William looked smart in a blue lounge suit with a Household Division tie. He wore his Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath Neck Order and also sported his Jubilee and Coronation medals. 

Kate opted for a white polka dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich, previously worn for the Garter Day service in 2023. 

4/15

All in the details© Samir Hussein/WireImage

All in the details

The Princess accessorised with a black veiled hat by Juliette Botterill and pearl earrings, which once belonged to William's late mother, Princess Diana. 

5/15

d King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The King's arrival

Charles was all smiles upon arrival. His Majesty wore a blue pinstriped lounge suit with his medals and neck order.

6/15

Queen Camilla arrives at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla's sentimental brooch

Her Majesty was elegant in a white crepe silk dress and white coat with black stitching by Anna Valentine, with a black and white hat by Philip Treacy. 

She sported the brooch of the 12th Lancers - a nod to her late father's regiment.

7/15

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey© Alamy Stock Photo

The Gloucesters and the Duke of Kent

The late Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke of Gloucester, along with his wife, Birgitte, were the first royals to be seated.

8/15

The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day © Getty

Two-minute silence

The Queen and the Princess of Wales, who coordinated in white outfits, stood for the two-minute silence around the Grave of the Unknown Warrior near the West Door in solemn tribute to those who fought for freedom during the Second World War. 

9/15

Britain's King Charles III lays a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior during a service of thanksgiving to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day,© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Floral tributes

The King moved forward to lay a wreath at the black marble Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales. 

Their floral tributes were made of seasonal flowers including pink, white and peach roses, which would have been found in bloom 80 years ago on 8 May 1945.

The prince stepped back and bowed his head in tribute after leaving his wreath.

Charles placed his wreath on behalf of the nation and the Commonwealth while William did so for the veterans and the Second World War generation.

At their side, watching from his wheelchair, was veteran Ken Hay, 99, who served in the infantry regiment.

10/15

Princess Kate glances over at Prince William © Getty

Look of love

Kate shared a loving glance at her husband during the service.

The royal couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary last month.

11/15

King Charles wreath on VE Day© Getty

The King's wreath

The handwritten note on the monarch's wreath read: "We will never forget. Charles R."

12/15

A handwritten note is seen on the wreath which will be laid by the Prince and Princess of Wales © Getty

Paying tribute

The Prince and Princess of Wales's message on their wreath read: "For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War. We will remember them. William and Catherine."

13/15

Lady Victoria Starmer arrives at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lady Victoria Starmer

The Prime Minister's wife wore a cobalt blue ensemble. 

14/15

Harvey/Shutterstock (15288324i) Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and Samantha Cameron arrive at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Camerons

Former prime ministers were among the congregation, including David Cameron and his wife, Samantha. 

15/15

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Sunaks

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak was in attendance, along with his wife, Akshata Murty, who sported a collared red shift dress.

Later on Thursday, the King and Queen will be at Horse Guards Parade for a celebratory concert where Second World War veterans are expected to be among more than 12,500 guests.

A Buckingham Palace aide said: "The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week's VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation and those across the Commonwealth and wider world in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all – and must never be forgotten."

