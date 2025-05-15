The Princess of Wales' imminent 2025 tiara moment following two-year gap

Royal watchers eager for a glimpse of the Princess of Wales in a glittering tiara won't have to wait too much longer.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will be paying a state visit to the UK from 8-10 July, and this special occasion often calls for dazzling royal jewels.

During their three-day visit, the French President and First Lady will be hosted at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where a formal state banquet will be held in their honour.

© Getty Princess Kate with the Lover's Knot tiara in 2019

In an official statement confirming the upcoming visit, the Palace said: "The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025."

The statement further clarified the change in venue: "The President and Mrs Macron will stay at Windsor Castle."

While Buckingham Palace typically serves as the residence for visiting heads of state, the ongoing refurbishments at the iconic London landmark mean that the French delegation will be hosted at the monarch's historic residence in Berkshire instead.

© Chris Jackson French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron will carry out a state visit to the UK in July

State banquets are grand affairs, and they invariably see the royal ladies, including the Princess of Wales, adorned in stunning tiaras from the royal collection.

Royal tiaras

Tiaras are typically reserved for state banquets, the annual diplomatic reception and royal weddings but in eras gone by, the likes of the Queen Mother, then Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret would wear the jewels for film premieres and galas.

© Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock The Princess of Wales last wore a tiara at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in 2023

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate has worn four tiaras from the royal family's jewellery collection – the Cartier Halo, the Lotus Flower, the Lover's Knot and the Strathmore Rose tiaras.

The last time Kate wore a tiara was back in December 2023. She reunited with the Lover's Knot Tiara to attend the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

She paired her go-to tiara with a beautiful pink sequined gown by Jenny Packham. The Princess' first tiara moment was on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011.