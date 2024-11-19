The reason why Princess Kate did not accompany Prince William to tiara event at the palace

But it's been a difficult year for the Waleses amid Kate's cancer diagnosis and she's making a gradual return to her public duties after completing chemotherapy in September.
For now, the Princess is concentrating on her upcoming Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on 6 December, with the service reflecting on "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".
"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," royal biographer Robert Jobson told HELLO! in the latest issue of the magazine.
Meanwhile, royal author Robert Hardman added: "There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work.
"The Palace will be keen to manage expectations. If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case. So I think there's no pressure on her to do that."
While Kate will play host at her Christmas concert, it is yet to be confirmed whether she will be involved in the state visit to the UK by the Emir of Qatar from 3 to 4 December.
The Princess of Wales's most dazzling diplomatic reception looks
2015
Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara for the first time at the diplomatic reception in 2015, teamed with an ice blue lace gown and Queen Elizabeth II's diamond chandelier earrings.
The pearl and diamond headpiece is synonymous with the royal's late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.
2016
The then Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a red Jenny Packham gown with the Lover's Knot tiara.
2017
We only got a peek of Kate's white embellished dress as she arrived at the palace by car in 2017, but once again she opted for the Lover's Knot tiara and a diamond necklace.
2018
The Princess was a vision in a bridal white dress by Jenny Packham with the Lover's Knot tiara and Princess Diana's Collingwood diamond and pearl drop earrings.
2019
Kate looked elegant in a navy velvet gown by Alexander McQueen with a dazzling array of jewels, including the Lover's Knot tiara and the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and diamond chandelier earrings.
2022
For her first time at the reception as the Princess of Wales, Kate opted for a red sequined Jenny Packham gown and the Lotus Flower tiara.
2023
Kate repeated her evening look from the Jordan royal wedding earlier that year, wearing a pink embellished Jenny Packham dress and the Lover's Knot tiara.
