Princess Kate is bewitching in favourite tiara and Jenny Packham gown for glam London reception

Just hours after making an appearance at a new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, the Princess of Wales made her second outing of the day for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

Replacing her more casual daytime attire for a glamorous evening look, Kate opted for a pink embellished gown by Jenny Packham featuring a bejewelled neckline and statement belt detailing. The royal previously wore the dress for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa's royal wedding in Jordan in June.

Kate followed suit with her beauty look, adding dewy foundation, a sweeping of mascara and bronzed blusher to contour her cheeks and highlight her features.

With her long brunette hair swept off her face and styled into loose curls, the Princess looked every inch the future Queen finishing off her look with her regal tiara. Kate chose the Lover's Knot tiara - a favourite of her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales.

The diamond and pearl headpiece was given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981 and Kate first wore it in December 2015 for the Diplomatic Reception.

Meanwhile, her husband Prince William looked smart in a coordinating tuxedo. This marks King Charles' second year hosting the reception, which honours foreign and British diplomats and sees around 500 guests gather in the Palace's State Rooms.

Last year, he stepped into the role following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, but the white-tie event had been cancelled for several years prior due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 2022 event, Princess Kate looked radiant as always in a red embellished gown by Jenny Packham, who is one of her favourite British fashion designers. She accessorised with the Lotus Flower tiara, also known as the Queen Mother's Papyrus Tiara, which is made of diamonds in fanned motifs and topped with glittering diamond arches.

Tuesday will mark Kate's second tiara moment in a month – an unusual occasion considering the headpieces are reserved solely for married royal women to wear for specific occasions after 6pm.

The mother-of-three – who shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William – debuted a new tiara at the South Korea state banquet in November.

Alongside her white embroidered Jenny Packham gown, Kate debuted the Strathmore Rose tiara, a sparkling floral headpiece that previously belonged to William's late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

With Kate unearthing some beautiful royal jewels from the royal vault, her beauty squad are likely mindful of the need for careful maintenance to avoid wear and tear and ensure no wardrobe mishaps.

Bobby Leigh Pemberton, partner at antique fine jewellery dealer Humphrey Butler Jewellery, told HELLO! that most tiaras rely on elastics to be held in place.

"It's always worth having the perishable parts replaced," he said. "Elastic that has sat in a damp safe for a generation since the piece’s last outing is probably not to be trusted, and it is very easy to replace the coloured silk that often covers a headband to match one’s hair colour."

