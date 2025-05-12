Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just schooled us on wearing a hair bow in your 40s
Kate Middleton just schooled us on wearing a hair bow in your 40s
Princess Kate Middleton on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

Princess Kate just schooled us on wearing a hair bow in your 40s 

Worried you'll look silly wearing a hair bow? Let the Princess of Wales be your guide

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked incredible last week as she was pictured at the VE Day concert alongside her husband, Prince William.

The 43-year-old royal looked sublime in her outfit, which consisted of an all-white ensemble from Self-Portrait, a stunning four-strand pearl necklace by Susan Caplan, her vintage Chanel bag, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude pumps.

But did you spot her hair? The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wore her magnificent mane in a half-up, half-down style and secured her elevated section with a black bow. 

The Princess of Wales attends a concert © Getty
The Princess of Wales attended a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade

It was quite the change for the royal. Although she often wears bows on her clothes (she famously added a Jigsaw one to the collar of her Alexander McQueen red coat in 2024), she doesn't often wear them in her hair.

William with his hand on Kate's back at VE Day concert© Getty Images
Kate wore a dazzling bow in her hair

The last time she did so was back in 2018. Then known as The Duchess of Cambridge, the royal visited the University College of London, wearing her favourite burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit, and added a statement bow accessory, from American high street shop J.Crew, which gave her ponytail the wow factor.

Kate Middleton wearing a hair bow at the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London on November 21, 2018 in London, England.© Getty
Kate wearing a J.Crew hair bow in 2018

We all know that Kate loves headbands, and back in 2022, she memorably wore a halo variety by Jane Taylor as she headed to Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day that year. 

The eye-catching number cost around £830, designed in white, with a stunning black bow at the back. Divine.

Kate Middleton in white fluffy headband at Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2022 in London© Getty
Princess Kate wearing her Jane Taylor bow headband in 2022

Wearing a hair bow in your 40s

Many women worry the humble hair bow may look a little too youthful, but they really shouldn't! Kate proved that a bow or ribbon in the hair can look so chic.

Black Velvet Hair Bow by SYLKI at Wolf & Badger
This SYLKI bow is giving Princess Kate vibes

 Hair bows have gained notoriety over the years and have been embraced by fashion labels from Chanel to Prada.

Needle & Thread hair bow
This hair bow from Needle & Thread is perfect for a wedding

A great tip to remember is to keep it simple. Bows in extravagant colours can look a bit dance competition, but if you stick to black like the Princess, or even white for special occasions, it can be a great way to add interest to your hair with little effort.

Celeste Embellished Bow, Carrie Elizabeth
This glitzy bow by Carrie Elizabeth is great for a party

This gorgeously glossy number by SYLKI is very like Kate's and has a classic finish. If you want something a little more ethereal, this gorgeous number by Needle & Thread would look incredible, particularly for a wedding. If you have a party to go to, this glitzy bow by Carrie Elizabeth will amp up your hair in no time.

