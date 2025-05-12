Princess Kate just schooled us on wearing a hair bow in your 40s 

The Princess of Wales looked incredible last week as she was pictured at the VE Day concert alongside her husband, Prince William.

The 43-year-old royal looked sublime in her outfit, which consisted of an all-white ensemble from Self-Portrait, a stunning four-strand pearl necklace by Susan Caplan, her vintage Chanel bag, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude pumps.

But did you spot her hair? The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wore her magnificent mane in a half-up, half-down style and secured her elevated section with a black bow.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attended a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade

It was quite the change for the royal. Although she often wears bows on her clothes (she famously added a Jigsaw one to the collar of her Alexander McQueen red coat in 2024), she doesn't often wear them in her hair.

© Getty Images Kate wore a dazzling bow in her hair

The last time she did so was back in 2018. Then known as The Duchess of Cambridge, the royal visited the University College of London, wearing her favourite burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit, and added a statement bow accessory, from American high street shop J.Crew, which gave her ponytail the wow factor.

© Getty Kate wearing a J.Crew hair bow in 2018

We all know that Kate loves headbands, and back in 2022, she memorably wore a halo variety by Jane Taylor as she headed to Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day that year.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The eye-catching number cost around £830, designed in white, with a stunning black bow at the back. Divine.

© Getty Princess Kate wearing her Jane Taylor bow headband in 2022

Wearing a hair bow in your 40s

Many women worry the humble hair bow may look a little too youthful, but they really shouldn't! Kate proved that a bow or ribbon in the hair can look so chic.

This SYLKI bow is giving Princess Kate vibes

Hair bows have gained notoriety over the years and have been embraced by fashion labels from Chanel to Prada.

This hair bow from Needle & Thread is perfect for a wedding

A great tip to remember is to keep it simple. Bows in extravagant colours can look a bit dance competition, but if you stick to black like the Princess, or even white for special occasions, it can be a great way to add interest to your hair with little effort.

This glitzy bow by Carrie Elizabeth is great for a party

This gorgeously glossy number by SYLKI is very like Kate's and has a classic finish. If you want something a little more ethereal, this gorgeous number by Needle & Thread would look incredible, particularly for a wedding. If you have a party to go to, this glitzy bow by Carrie Elizabeth will amp up your hair in no time.