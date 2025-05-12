The Princess of Wales makes huge announcement with the help of Prince William in new video

The Princess of Wales has a treat for royal fans and nature enthusiasts alike! On Monday, the royal announced the launch of a brand new video series titled "Mother Nature," promising a quarterly celebration of the untamed beauty of the changing seasons across the UK.

Sharing a three-minute video on her official social media channels, Kate, 43, explained the inspiration behind the project.

The footage, captured earlier this month in Mull and filmed by Will Warr, shows the Prince and Princess of Wales taking in the scenery together.

"Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary," narrated Kate. "The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.

WATCH: Princess Kate makes exciting announcement

"It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other."

Touching on the importance of Spring, Kate added: "Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change.

Prince William and Kate appear in the new video together

"Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts.

"It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all."

She concluded the video with, "Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together."

© Getty Kate has a passion for Mother Nature

The accompanying video was released alongside a message signed off by "C". The post read: "SPRING. This year's Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit.

"As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance. The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other. C."

The timing of the launch is particularly poignant, coinciding with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. This thoughtful project, spearheaded by the Princess, aims to highlight the deep and enduring connection between humanity and the natural world.

Kate's passion

The healing power of nature and promoting access to the outdoors have long been close to The Princess's heart. Many will remember her inspiring Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, a space designed to encourage families and children to connect with the natural world.

© Getty Princess Kate visits the 'Back to Nature Garden' garden, which she designed along with Andree Davies and Adam White, in 2019

Her longstanding relationship with the Scouts also underscores this passion, focusing on enabling children and young people to experience the outdoors. This theme has consistently woven through her charitable work.

From engaging children with nature through her patronage of the Natural History Museum to witnessing the benefits that nature provides for children and their families receiving hospice care at EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices) and more recently, Ty Hafan, the Princess has consistently championed the positive impact of the natural world on well-being.

This film will be followed by Summer, Autumn and Winter editions in due course.