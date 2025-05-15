King Charles gives unexpected cancer update during outing alongside wife Queen Camilla

His Majesty King Charles III has given a rare update on his cancer treatment after being asked by a member of the public. The monarch remarked that he's on the "better side" of his journey during a visit to Bradford alongside his wife Queen Camilla.
King Charles met with Florist Safeena Khan during a visit to Impact Hub Yorkshire to meet local business owners supporting diverse communities and as well as exchanging pleasantries, Safeena asked about the monarch's current health.
As reported by PA Media, Ms Khan recalled: "He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was…" She then explained he gave her the 'thumbs up' when she asked about his health, and said: "I’d like to think I’m on the better side [of my cancer journey]”.
As well as having a chat, Charles received a gift from Safeena, a bouquet inspired by the garden of his Highgrove home, one of his most beloved spots.
This is an extremely rare update on King Charles' health as officials are reluctant to continually share news and only comment when they have to. In March, the palace was forced to issue an update as His Majesty was taken into hospital, and cancelled work events after his "short period of observation" in hospital.
Cancer side effects
During a trip to Northern Ireland in March, Charles spoke to people living with cancer, and asked whether they were managing to "survive the side effects alright?" before adding sympathetically: "You just have to push on, don't you?"
It turns out the King may have some ideas about how to combat some of his symptoms as he was overheard at his Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Wednesday talking about how food can aid recovery.
One of the guests at the party was international relations student Stamford Collis, 22, who is battling cancer. Speaking after the meeting, Stamford shared: "He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year." Charles was overheard musing: "It's sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help."
Despite battling cancer, Charles continues with his royal duties and works as tirelessly as ever. It has been reported that Queen Camilla has said he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told," despite her reportedly begging him to ease off his workload.