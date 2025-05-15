King Charles gives unexpected cancer update during outing alongside wife Queen Camilla

His Majesty King Charles III has given a rare update on his cancer treatment after being asked by a member of the public. The monarch remarked that he's on the "better side" of his journey during a visit to Bradford alongside his wife Queen Camilla.

King Charles met with Florist Safeena Khan during a visit to Impact Hub Yorkshire to meet local business owners supporting diverse communities and as well as exchanging pleasantries, Safeena asked about the monarch's current health.

As reported by PA Media, Ms Khan recalled: "He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was…" She then explained he gave her the 'thumbs up' when she asked about his health, and said: "I’d like to think I’m on the better side [of my cancer journey]”.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Bradford after meeting so many people

As well as having a chat, Charles received a gift from Safeena, a bouquet inspired by the garden of his Highgrove home, one of his most beloved spots.

This is an extremely rare update on King Charles' health as officials are reluctant to continually share news and only comment when they have to. In March, the palace was forced to issue an update as His Majesty was taken into hospital, and cancelled work events after his "short period of observation" in hospital.

Cancer side effects

His Majesty was heard chatting about what helps during cancer treatment

During a trip to Northern Ireland in March, Charles spoke to people living with cancer, and asked whether they were managing to "survive the side effects alright?" before adding sympathetically: "You just have to push on, don't you?"

It turns out the King may have some ideas about how to combat some of his symptoms as he was overheard at his Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Wednesday talking about how food can aid recovery.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

One of the guests at the party was international relations student Stamford Collis, 22, who is battling cancer. Speaking after the meeting, Stamford shared: "He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year." Charles was overheard musing: "It's sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help."

Despite battling cancer, Charles continues with his royal duties and works as tirelessly as ever. It has been reported that Queen Camilla has said he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told," despite her reportedly begging him to ease off his workload.