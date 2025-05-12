King Charles makes rare joint outing with sister Princess Anne - best photos

King Charles and his sister Princess Anne teamed up for a rare joint engagement on Monday, attending a special parade at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, in his role as Colonel in Chief, The Household Cavalry, and Anne, who is Colonel of The Blues and Royals, attended a presentation of new standards to The Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

The standards symbolise the Cavalry Squadrons' history, achievements and identity, and are held in the highest reverence.

Discover the best photos from their outing below...

1/ 6 © Getty Images Anne's arrival Princess Anne was joined by Lieutenant General Sir Edward Smyth-Osbourne, Colonel, The Life Guards ahead of the presentation of the New Standards.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Anne's outfit For the special occasion, King Charles's sister wore a Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals which she teamed with her bicorn hat.

3/ 6 © Getty Images King Charles's arrival During the presentation, Charles, 76, will be received on the dais in the Quadrangle by a Royal Salute. He will then inspect the parade alongside Anne and Lieutenant General Sir Edward Smyth-Osbourne who is the Colonel of The Life Guards.



4/ 6 © Getty Images King Charles's outfit For the ceremonial event, the monarch wore his full military uniform.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment The Chaplain General of His Majesty's Land Forces will consecrate the Standards which will be presented to The King, before they are handed to the Commanding Officers. The new Standards are crafted from silk damask with gold and silver embroidery. They will be used more routinely by the regiments wherever they are based as opposed to the Sovereign's Standards, which are used on all royal duties and processions of State.

6/ 6 © Getty Images The Household Cavalry is comprised of two senior regiments in the British Army: The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals. It is divided into the Household Cavalry Regiment and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. Since 1660, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry have acted as the monarch's trusted guardians, as well as being the public face of the British Army both at home and abroad.

Charles's close bond with Anne

The King and his sister Anne have been close for decades. They established an unbreakable bond during their childhood and continue to support each other in the spotlight.

Charles was memorably by his sister's side when she took part in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, the pair poignantly leant on each other during the late Queen's funeral, and Anne took on the role of Charles's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting during his majestic coronation in 2023. She resumed this role in November that year during the State Opening of Parliament.

© Getty Images Princess Anne was Gold-Stick-in-Waiting at her brother's coronation in May 2023

Beyond this, the royal sibling duo have multiple shared passions, including horse riding, the great outdoors, sustainability and gardening.

During a conversation with Simon Armitage on Radio 4's The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed, Charles shared: "My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of some border somewhere. We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully and things like that."