King Charles reveals what 'helps' his cancer recovery during garden party – details
King Charles tipping his top hat© Getty Images

The monarch and Queen Camilla hosted a garden party on Wednesday

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted their second Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday. The event celebrated those in the education and skills sector and was attended by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

However, during a moment with a guest, the monarch opened up about his cancer treatment, revealing how food was helping him as he recovered. One of the guests at the party was international relations student Stamford Collis, 22, who is battling cancer.

Speaking after the meeting, Stamford shared: "He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year."

King Charles laughing with a group of guests© Getty Images
It was the second garden party of the year

Charles was overheard musing: "It's sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help."

There was another emotional moment when Charles met Patricia Alban who set up Sammy’s Foundation last year in memory of her son, who suffered from Prader-Willi Syndrome and autism and died in 2020 at the age of 13.

King Charles and Queen Camilla laughing while sitting in chairs© Getty Images
The royal couple were at a separate event last night

"I told Sammy 'one day I will meet the king and tell him about you'," she told media. "And here I am. I can't believe it. He would have been so proud. I feel quite emotional. I feel like he is there. It's been a dream of mine."

Best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla standing together© Getty Images

Entrance

King Charles and Queen Camilla looked formal as they arrived for the event, with the monarch looking suave in a grey suit and Camilla in a gorgeous white dress.

A blue tie with submarines on it© Getty Images

Whimsical tie

Charles wore a jaunty tie out to the event covered in submarines.

A diamond brooch on Queen Camilla's coat© Getty Images

Dazzling brooch

Camilla also dazzled with her accessories, with an astounding brooch on her dress.

King Charles walking through a crowd of people© Getty Images

Meeting the guests

Charles descended the stairs and waved to his guests. The monarch looked smart with his top hat completing his ensemble.

Ballet dancers performing at a garden party© Getty Images

Ballet performance

The royal couple and guests were treated to a ballet performance from students from the Royal Ballet School. Music was played by the British Army Band Catterick and the Band of The Royal Air Force Regiment; tunes included the Harry Potter theme song.

Queen Camilla smiling in a white outfit© Getty Images

The Queen's smile

Camilla smiled as she chatted with guests in the warm May weather. She even shared her hopes that guests were managing to keep cool.

King Charles speaking to a cancer patient at Buckingham Palace© Getty Images

Meeting with Stanford

Charles had a poignant meeting with student Stanford, with the pair discussing their experiences with cancer.

