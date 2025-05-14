King Charles reveals what 'helps' his cancer recovery during garden party – details

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted their second Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday. The event celebrated those in the education and skills sector and was attended by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

However, during a moment with a guest, the monarch opened up about his cancer treatment, revealing how food was helping him as he recovered. One of the guests at the party was international relations student Stamford Collis, 22, who is battling cancer.

Speaking after the meeting, Stamford shared: "He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year."

© Getty Images It was the second garden party of the year

Charles was overheard musing: "It's sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help."

There was another emotional moment when Charles met Patricia Alban who set up Sammy’s Foundation last year in memory of her son, who suffered from Prader-Willi Syndrome and autism and died in 2020 at the age of 13.

© Getty Images The royal couple were at a separate event last night

"I told Sammy 'one day I will meet the king and tell him about you'," she told media. "And here I am. I can't believe it. He would have been so proud. I feel quite emotional. I feel like he is there. It's been a dream of mine."

© Getty Images Entrance King Charles and Queen Camilla looked formal as they arrived for the event, with the monarch looking suave in a grey suit and Camilla in a gorgeous white dress.



© Getty Images Whimsical tie Charles wore a jaunty tie out to the event covered in submarines.



© Getty Images Dazzling brooch Camilla also dazzled with her accessories, with an astounding brooch on her dress.



© Getty Images Meeting the guests Charles descended the stairs and waved to his guests. The monarch looked smart with his top hat completing his ensemble.



© Getty Images Ballet performance The royal couple and guests were treated to a ballet performance from students from the Royal Ballet School. Music was played by the British Army Band Catterick and the Band of The Royal Air Force Regiment; tunes included the Harry Potter theme song.



© Getty Images The Queen's smile Camilla smiled as she chatted with guests in the warm May weather. She even shared her hopes that guests were managing to keep cool.

