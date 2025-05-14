King Charles reveals what 'helps' his cancer recovery during garden party – details

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted their second Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday. The event celebrated those in the education and skills sector and was attended by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.
However, during a moment with a guest, the monarch opened up about his cancer treatment, revealing how food was helping him as he recovered. One of the guests at the party was international relations student Stamford Collis, 22, who is battling cancer.
Speaking after the meeting, Stamford shared: "He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year."
Charles was overheard musing: "It's sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help."
There was another emotional moment when Charles met Patricia Alban who set up Sammy’s Foundation last year in memory of her son, who suffered from Prader-Willi Syndrome and autism and died in 2020 at the age of 13.
"I told Sammy 'one day I will meet the king and tell him about you'," she told media. "And here I am. I can't believe it. He would have been so proud. I feel quite emotional. I feel like he is there. It's been a dream of mine."
Scroll down to see photos from the event…