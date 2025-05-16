King Charles' incredible £610 million personal wealth boost revealed

King Charles' personal wealth has jumped from £30 million to a jaw-dropping £640 million in the last year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

This incredible increase of £610 million places the royal as matching the personal wealth of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, ranking joint 38th in the list of the UK’s 350 wealthiest people and families, up 20 places from 2023.

This places him wealthier than other prominent figures in the UK, including David and Victoria Beckham, who are believed to be worth £500 million.

© Alamy Stock Photo The King and Queen in May 2025

So, where did the bulk of the monarch's, 76, newfound personal wealth come from? According to PA, His Majesty inherited an investment portfolio from his late mother, which explains the majority of his wealth, as well as his private estates, Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, which also contribute to his financial fortune.

© AFP via Getty Images Charles' wealth boost is largely due to inheritance

This amount only includes personal wealth and therefore doesn't include other assets, such as the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster estate, or the Crown Jewels.

© Getty Charles ties with former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty's personal wealth

While working as the Prince of Wales, Charles received a private income of around £23 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall. Meanwhile, the late Queen's wealth was around £370 million back in 2022.

© Bav Media/Shutterstock The King has immense personal wealth

Despite this huge jump in personal wealth, it has remained a difficult year for King Charles due to his health issues, as well as the breakdown of his relationship with his youngest son, Prince Harry.

Following a court case ruling that the Duke of Sussex was not eligible for high-level security while in the UK, the royal took part in an interview with the BBC where he spoke about his relationship with his father, explaining: "I would love reconciliation with my family. I've always, you know, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore.

© Getty Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his father

"As I said, life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. You know, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to. It would be nice to reconcile."

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

He added: "There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary and to carry out an RMB." The royal family did not publicly respond to the interview.