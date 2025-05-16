King Charles' incredible £610 million personal wealth boost revealed

King Charles' personal wealth has jumped from £30 million to a jaw-dropping £640 million in the last year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
This incredible increase of £610 million places the royal as matching the personal wealth of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, ranking joint 38th in the list of the UK’s 350 wealthiest people and families, up 20 places from 2023.
This places him wealthier than other prominent figures in the UK, including David and Victoria Beckham, who are believed to be worth £500 million.
So, where did the bulk of the monarch's, 76, newfound personal wealth come from? According to PA, His Majesty inherited an investment portfolio from his late mother, which explains the majority of his wealth, as well as his private estates, Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, which also contribute to his financial fortune.
This amount only includes personal wealth and therefore doesn't include other assets, such as the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster estate, or the Crown Jewels.
While working as the Prince of Wales, Charles received a private income of around £23 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall. Meanwhile, the late Queen's wealth was around £370 million back in 2022.
Despite this huge jump in personal wealth, it has remained a difficult year for King Charles due to his health issues, as well as the breakdown of his relationship with his youngest son, Prince Harry.
Following a court case ruling that the Duke of Sussex was not eligible for high-level security while in the UK, the royal took part in an interview with the BBC where he spoke about his relationship with his father, explaining: "I would love reconciliation with my family. I've always, you know, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore.
"As I said, life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. You know, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to. It would be nice to reconcile."
He added: "There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary and to carry out an RMB." The royal family did not publicly respond to the interview.