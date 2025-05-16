Prince William and King Charles reunite for rare double engagement

King Charles and Prince William made a rare joint appearance earlier today, Friday, May 16, as they stepped out in full ceremonial regalia for the Order of the Bath service at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch, 76, and his eldest son, 42, were photographed arriving separately at the London landmark for the event, which honours military officers and civil servants who have rendered distinguished service.

The outing marked a significant milestone for William, who was formally installed as the Great Master of the Order — a position previously held by his father.

© Max Mumby Father and son reunite amid family tensions Their appearance comes just weeks after Prince Harry’s candid BBC interview sparked renewed headlines about his strained relationship with the royal family. The Duke of Sussex alleged his father could have personally resolved ongoing security disputes and hinted at a lack of communication between them. Despite Harry’s remarks, Charles and William presented a united front at Thursday’s service, appearing focused and composed throughout the engagement.

© Max Mumby A symbolic ceremony steeped in tradition The Order of the Bath service, which is held every four years, sees the installation of new knights and honours dating back centuries. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious orders of chivalry in the UK. Charles, who last attended the service in 2022 as Great Master before becoming King, wore full regalia for the occasion. William, now his successor in the role, also donned the traditional crimson robes for the first time in this capacity. The event marks Charles’ first time attending the service as Sovereign and William’s official beginning as Great Master of the Order.

© Max Mumby What the images show In the striking images taken outside the Abbey, Charles is seen smiling as he enters the church, flanked by officials and with his robes held by his young page, Guy Tryon. He walked with confidence, dressed in the elaborate ceremonial uniform complete with sash and insignia. Prince William arrived just before his father, wearing his own ceremonial robes and military uniform. He looked focused as he made his way up the Abbey steps, the bright scarlet velvet of his mantle standing out against the grey stone. The ceremony was full of royal tradition and symbolism, with both father and son playing central roles in the installation of five new Knights.

© Max Mumby A busy week of engagements Charles’s appearance comes amid a packed schedule of royal duties. Earlier this week, he attended a charity event for the Elephant Family at Kew Gardens with Queen Camilla, and gave a brief speech emphasising the importance of collaboration. Meanwhile, William presented honours at Windsor Castle to figures including Olympian Keely Hodgkinson and Formula One broadcaster Martin Brundle. The Prince of Wales also revealed a sweet anecdote during the ceremony, sharing that Princess Charlotte is currently training for the 400m hurdles — adding a personal touch to his royal duties.

© Max Mumby Where the family stands with Prince Harry Harry’s recent claims about his relationship with the King and the royal household have reportedly deepened tensions. According to royal insiders, trust in the Duke remains low. While Charles may be open to future reconciliation, those close to William say he has "abandoned all hope" of rebuilding his relationship with his younger brother. Despite family tensions behind the scenes, the King and Prince of Wales were all business during their formal duties at Westminster Abbey.

Their rare joint outing served as a visual reminder of the continuity of the monarchy, with William stepping into a new ceremonial role as Charles continues his reign amid ongoing health treatment.

The Order of the Bath service may be held just once every four years, but this appearance felt particularly timely — highlighting not just royal tradition, but a strong united front.