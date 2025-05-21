Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son confirmed to make rare public appearance

Prince Sverre Magnus will carry out a rare public engagement next week.

The 19-year-old Norwegian royal, who is the son of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will attend a reception at the government's representative residence for the Norwegian squad and support staff at the Special Olympics World Games in Turin 2025.

It will mark Sverre Magnus's first solo outing, and while he is not expected to carry out full-time duties, he has become more involved with royal activities in recent months.

He joined his parents and older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, on Norway's national day last Saturday, with the royals all wearing traditional dress.

© Shutterstock The prince with his parents and sister on Norway's national day

The prince was also in the stands with his mother as the football team Bodø/Glimt hosted Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Europa League earlier this month.

Sverre Magnus also cheered on the national squad with Mette-Marit as they attended the 29th Men's World Handball Championship 2025 in Oslo in January.

The young royal moved back to the family's residence in Oslo in December after spending four months living in Trondheim.

© Shutterstock Mother and son arriving for the handball tournament

"He has to work. But we do not want to go into any more detail about where he will work and what he will do, but we can confirm that he has moved here and is very happy about it," the Crown Princess said, according to NRK.

Third in line

Prince Sverre Magnus was born on 3 December 2005 and is currently third in line to Norway's throne behind his sister and his father.

He began his education at kindergarten in Asker, later attending Jansløkka elementary school and Oslo Montessori school.

© Getty Prince Sverre Magnus pictured five days after his birth in 2005

The royal graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo last summer.

The Norwegian royal family's website lists skiing and water sports as his hobbies.

© Getty Sverre Magnus, Marius, Ingrid Alexandra, Mette-Marit and Haakon pictured in 2022

As well as Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is also mother to Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous unmarried relationship.

The 28-year-old, who is not a member of the royal household or in the line of succession, is currently facing a number of serious allegations in Norway.