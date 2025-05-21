Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son confirmed to make rare public appearance
Subscribe
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son confirmed to make rare public appearance
Crown Princess Mette Marit (L) and Princde Sverre Magnus on national day© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son confirmed to make rare public appearance

Prince Sverre Magnus turned 19 last December

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Sverre Magnus will carry out a rare public engagement next week.

The 19-year-old Norwegian royal, who is the son of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will attend a reception at the government's representative residence for the Norwegian squad and support staff at the Special Olympics World Games in Turin 2025.

It will mark Sverre Magnus's first solo outing, and while he is not expected to carry out full-time duties, he has become more involved with royal activities in recent months.

He joined his parents and older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, on Norway's national day last Saturday, with the royals all wearing traditional dress.

Norwegian royals in traditional dress on national day© Shutterstock
The prince with his parents and sister on Norway's national day

The prince was also in the stands with his mother as the football team Bodø/Glimt hosted Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Europa League earlier this month.

View post on Instagram
 

Sverre Magnus also cheered on the national squad with Mette-Marit as they attended the 29th Men's World Handball Championship 2025 in Oslo in January.

The young royal moved back to the family's residence in Oslo in December after spending four months living in Trondheim.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Sverre Magnus smile as they arrive at handball tournament© Shutterstock
Mother and son arriving for the handball tournament

"He has to work. But we do not want to go into any more detail about where he will work and what he will do, but we can confirm that he has moved here and is very happy about it," the Crown Princess said, according to NRK.

Third in line

Prince Sverre Magnus was born on 3 December 2005 and is currently third in line to Norway's throne behind his sister and his father.

He began his education at kindergarten in Asker, later attending Jansløkka elementary school and Oslo Montessori school.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit with newborn Prince Sverre Magnus© Getty
Prince Sverre Magnus pictured five days after his birth in 2005

The royal graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo last summer.

The Norwegian royal family's website lists skiing and water sports as his hobbies.

Marius is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne© Getty
Sverre Magnus, Marius, Ingrid Alexandra, Mette-Marit and Haakon pictured in 2022

As well as Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is also mother to Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous unmarried relationship.

The 28-year-old, who is not a member of the royal household or in the line of succession, is currently facing a number of serious allegations in Norway.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More