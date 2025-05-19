Princess Ingrid Alexandra is so chic in Mette-Marit's designer coat - and statement pearls

The Norwegian royals were out in full force on Saturday as they attended celebrations for the Norwegian Constitution Day.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her husband Crown prince Haakon were joined at the royal castle by their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Norwegian Constitution Day is celebrated each year on 17 May. It's an official public holiday which marks the anniversary of the signing of the country's constitution, which declared Norway an independent kingdom in 1814.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra wore her mum's Ganni coat

For the royals' appearance on the balcony, Ingrid Alexandra recycled her mother's Ganni "Lawrence" coat in navy complete with a flared A-line skirt, long sleeves and buttons running down the front.

She paired the smart coat with a blue floral headband and some pearl drop earrings from Sophie Bille Brahe.

© Getty Images The Norwegian royals attended Constitution Day on Saturday

During the festivities, the Norwegian royals also typically don traditional dress inspired by folk apparel. This year, Princess Ingrid Alexandra wore a beautiful Bardu and Målselv bunad which was gifted to her by the Målselv municipality to mark the end of her military service.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra also wore traditional dress

Musing on her gifted outfit, the second-in-line to the throne said: "A bunad symbolises belonging, and I am happy that I belong here a little, after living here since January last year".

Borrowed ball gown

Earlier in April, Princess Ingrid Alexandra wore a powder blue ruffled ball gown that once belonged to her mother. The dazzling frock was first worn by Mette-Marit back in 2010 when she attended Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding to Daniel Westling.

© Getty Images Mette-Marit's daughter attended her first state banquet in April

Updating her mother's look, the 21-year-old royal teamed the ballgown with the Boucheron pearl circle tiara which was gifted to her on her 18th birthday.

The glittering headpiece was a present from her great-aunt Princess Ragnhild's family and has been passed down through generations via Princess Ingeborg of Sweden, who was the grandmother of the King of Norway and the great-great-grandmother of Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Norwegian royal looked beautiful in her mother's blue dress

It has previously been worn by a plethora of Norwegian royals including Princess Märtha of Sweden (Crown Princess of Norway), Princess Margaretha of Denmark and of course, Princess Ragnhild of Norway.