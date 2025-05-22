Prince William reveals inspiration behind bold new TV venture

The Prince of Wales is fronting a series of new wildlife documentary films, citing Sir David Attenborough as his "inspiration".

But rather than focusing just on endangered animals, he is instead turning the camera on the brave men and women who work to protect them, in a bid to highlight their crucial role in protecting the natural world.

Asked what he hoped the series would achieve, William replied: "David Attenborough – big inspiration for me growing up and being able to present wonderful parts of the world to many of us most of us will never get a chance to visit, and I hope this does the same kind of thing.

"It reminds people that there are still wonderful parts of the world and there is still hope, and there's still amazing work being done."

© Getty William and Kate pictured with Sir David Attenborough in 2019

The future King spoke out as he made a surprise appearance at a press screening for his Guardians series earlier this week, calling for wildlife rangers to be "valued, respected, seen" as they carry out "one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet".

The films tell the story of the individuals who put their lives on the line to safeguard animals, including snow leopards in the Indian Himalayas, elephants and gorillas in the Central African Republic and marine life in Mexico's Sea of Cortez.

© The Royal Foundation / Zandland The series was filmed in locations all over the world

In a trailer for the series, which goes live on BBC Earth's YouTube and social channels today [FRIDAY], Prince William says: "I've had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life, and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood.

© Kensington Palace William hailed David Attenborough as an inspiration

"The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet."

He goes on to describe them as the "unsung heroes – the true Guardians of the natural world, defending nature and the future of the planet for all of us."

© The Royal Foundation / Zandland Ranger Felicia Sibiya

Speaking at this week's launch, in a Q&A with TV presenter Michaela Strachan and Rohit Singh, vice president of the International Ranger Federation, the heir to the throne spoke about "how much more dangerous the job has become," pointing out that 1400 rangers have been killed while on duty in the past decade.

"At some point, we have to say enough is enough, and kind of highlight all the bravery that these men and women show on a daily basis to protect our natural world," he added.

© The Royal Foundation / Zandland Former poacher turned ranger Modiki Claver

Episode one in the series, launched by the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife and co-produced by Zandland, tells the story of Modiki Claver, a former poacher who is now an award-winning ranger dedicated to protecting the animals he once hunted from traffickers.

The Prince joined Sir David earlier in May for a private screening of the veteran naturalist's film Ocean, while Sir David has supported William's Earthshot Prize since the start.