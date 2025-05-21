Prince William offers insight into youngest son Prince Louis' difficult decision

Prince William had locals at the Leith Community Centre in Scotland laughing during a recent visit, where he revealed details about his youngest son Prince Louis, and a very difficult decision that he will have to make someday!

During his visit to the non-profit organization Street Soccer Scotland in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the royal enjoyed chatting to the locals, including a moment where he got the giggles when he was shown a picture of one of the women at the center dressed as the Hanlon Stevenson mascot, Percy, for charity events, before having a go at playing football himself, where he scored a goal.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Prince of Wales plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

After the cheers, he joked: "That's it, I'm done now!" He also watched flamenco dancing and unveiled a new Royal Foundation Community Impact project.

The Prince of Wales met Erin, nine, and Shaniah, 10, who held a Youth Forum at Edinburgh City Council Chambers to discuss their concerns about the block of flats where they live. While chatting, William praised them for their public speaking, saying: "Wow, it’s not easy standing up and speaking. It takes a lot of courage, well done."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William chatted to young guests at the Edinburgh YMCA's Youth Forum with Street Soccer Scotland at Leith Community Centre, in Leith, Scotland

When Erin gifted him an Aston Villa poster, he asked her what team she supports, and she replied that she supports two teams. He then revealed that Prince Louis is also torn between his favorite football teams at the moment. He explained: "My youngest at the moment says he supports five different football teams."

Louis, seven, has plenty of time to decide on his favorite team, despite his indecision being a far cry from his dad, who is famously an Aston Villa fan, as well as his big brother Prince George, who is also a fan of the team, and regularly attends matches with his father.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William with Street Soccer Scotland founder and CEO David Duke at Soccer Scotland

Speaking to the BBC about his love of the team back in 2015, he explained: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

WATCH: Prince William at the FA Cup final

Prince William visited the community center as part of the Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme, which aims to "provide lasting impact and legacy in the communities Their Royal Highnesses visit," where he met the Street Soccer Scotland founder and CEO David Duke, who is also an advocate for William's Homewards work.

The partnership will support Street Soccer Scotland to help those experiencing issues including poor mental health, addiction, and homelessness.