Prince William and Kate Middleton play host with royal cousins Eugenie and Zara at Palace garden party
The Prince and Princess of Wales stand at the top of the Garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy Stock Photo

Prince William and Princess Kate play host with royal cousins Eugenie and Zara at Palace garden party

The Waleses personally invited William's relatives

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
13 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have stepped out to host the latest garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, on behalf of the King

Ahead of their joint trip to Glasgow on Thursday, Prince William, 42, and Kate, 43, mingled with guests, who have made a positive contribution to their communities.

The couple were joined by William's cousins, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It marked Kate's first appearance at a royal garden party since 2023, after undergoing chemotherapy in 2024. 

Upon arrival, William and Kate stood at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem, before dispersing into the crowd.

See the best photos from the Buckingham Palace garden party…

The royal couple were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh© Alamy Stock Photo

Colour of the season

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in an on trend butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress with a hat by Philip Treacy.

Zara Tindall also made an appearance

Zara Tindall

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall opted for a cream and red floral ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat. 

The history of royal garden parties

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s when Queen Victoria began what were known as "breakfasts", although they took place in the afternoon.

Guests queue in tea tents and take their seats on nearby chairs, and around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed at each party.

Yeomen of the Guard, dressed in their red and gold ceremonial costumes, form part of the proceedings, and people are free to stroll around the vast expanse of the gardens while a military band plays background music.

