Princess Kate joins Prince William in Scotland ahead of family break

Kate Middleton joins Prince William in Scotland ahead of family break
William and Kate arrive for naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the official naming ceremony of the warship HMS Glasgow on Thursday.

Kate, 43, who is the ship's sponsor, looked lovely in a navy and white nautical coat from Suzannah London. 

During the ceremony she will release a bottle of whisky which is expected to break against the ship's hull at the event held at BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow.

After the ceremony, the couple will board the ship and meet representatives from BAE Systems, which has led the delivery of the vessel, and others from the Royal Navy who will discuss the ship’s capabilities.

Their joint outing comes after Prince William showed off his ball skills as he joined a training session with Street Soccer Scotland on Wednesday.

The Scottish charity is being backed by his Royal Foundation, which will fund a range of initiatives at the charity's branch in Leith, near Edinburgh.

The financial support from the foundation's Community Impact Project will also help the charity create Leith United – a collaboration with Leith Community Centre and YMCA Edinburgh.

See all of the best photos from William and Kate's day in Glasgow…

1/3

Kate Middleton wearing navy and white coat © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Arrival

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by royal naval officers upon their arrival at the shipyard.

2/3

HMS Glasgow© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

HMS Glasgow

The ship, which is still under construction, is a Type 26 frigate built for the Royal Navy and is a first in class anti-submarine warfare ship. The Princess became sponsor of the ship in 2021. 

3/3

Kate Middleton in navy and white dress speaks to two little boys© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Scottish titles

The Prince and Princess are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

