Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle leaves staggering fortune in will — main beneficiary named

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle, Lord Fellowes, had his will read, with court documents showing that almost his staggering fortune of £1.5 million was left to his wife, Baroness Fellowes, as well as gifts for friends and local charities. It is understood that neither Harry nor William were left anything in the will.

Robert Fellowes passed away in July 2024 aged 82. He was previously a working member of the Royal Household, who even served as Private Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II. He joined the household in 1977 and was appointed a life peer in 1999 in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. He remained an extra equerry to the late Queen until her passing in 2022.

The High Court of Justice authorised a grant of probate to Baroness Fellowes and their son, Alexander, as the executors of his estate in mid-May.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Alexander Fellowes, Alexandra Fellowes and Lord Robert Fellowes at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle

His will and testament, which was made in June 2012, stated that he would leave his possessions to his wife as well as income from his estate, but requested that his estate support the wider family for "advancement and benefit generally", which includes his son and two daughters, Alexander, Laura, and Eleanor.

Other beneficiaries of the will included an Andrew Grange, who received £1,000, and a charitable donation of £1,000 to Tapping House Hospice in West Snettisham. Money was also given to the Rhodes Trust, St Mary's Church, and The Provost and Fellows of Eton College.

© Tim Graham Sir Robert Fellowes with Charles Earl Spencer

Both Harry and William attended Lord Fellowes' funeral at St Mary's Church in the village of Snettisham, Norfolk in 2024, despite reportedly not exchanging words during the event due to the ongoing fallout between them following the Duke of Sussex's exit from official royal duties.

© Martin Keene - PA Images Sir Robert Fellowes died in July 2024

Speaking about their attendance, the vicar who conducted the service, Reverend Dan Tansey, told the Mail: "It was a surprise but a really pleasant one that they had both come, but maybe less shocking that William was there.

© Tim Graham The late Queen with Robert Fellowes

"On the way out, they both said thank you for the service and I thanked them for coming. At the reception afterwards, there was a very relaxed and cordial atmosphere. It would have meant a lot to Lord Fellowes to have them both at the service. He loved them both very much.

David Hocking, 93, also spoke about the brothers at the service, telling The Times: "I was at the church. They weren’t speaking, one sat one side of church, and the other was in the aisle on the other side. It was very sad [to see them apart]. I hope they got talking at the reception, I didn’t go but I spoke to a couple of people at the reception … they said they were there."