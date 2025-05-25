Prince George's thoughtful move saved Prince William from trouble again

Prince George was spotted making a thoughtful gesture towards his dad, Prince William, during a recent royal balcony appearance. George, 11, appeared alongside his family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to watch the VE Day flypast earlier this month.

The young prince was clearly keen to ensure William, 42, didn't miss the exciting aerial display. Just before the flypast started, George was seen gently alerting his dad, who was busy chatting with Queen Camilla, 77.

George made sure William turned his attention skyward at just the right moment. His helpful action did not go unnoticed by royal watchers.

Prince George shows his aircraft knowledge

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate, and Princess Charlotte watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Throughout the event, George impressed viewers with his knowledge of the aircraft. The young prince pointed out planes and explained details to his family.

George appeared delighted during the flypast, clearly enjoying the moment. His enthusiasm mirrored that of the other royals gathered on the balcony.

Fans praised George for taking care of his dad during the event. Many enjoyed seeing the young prince stepping into this thoughtful role.

Royal fans recall previous balcony moment

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Prince George’s caring gesture reminded fans of another memorable balcony moment involving William in 2016. During that event, William crouched down to speak to a younger George.

However, his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, quickly reminded William to stand up. The Queen’s prompt correction amused royal fans at the time.

Fans shared their reactions on social media, then known as Twitter. One user joked: "Never too old to take orders from your grandma."

Another commented simply: "She's the boss!"

This past incident highlights how even royal adults occasionally need gentle reminders about protocol. George seems to have inherited the family knack for keeping relatives in check.

Princess Charlotte often keeps brothers in line

© Getty Images Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince William arrive for the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

George’s actions may surprise fans used to seeing his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, 10, in the role of family rule-keeper. Charlotte often helps her brothers adhere to royal etiquette during public appearances.

In previous balcony events, Charlotte notably reminded her younger brother, Prince Louis, seven, how to behave. Charlotte once told Louis firmly to keep his hands by his side during the royal anthem.

She has also been seen correcting Louis for dancing in public, gently guiding him towards proper royal conduct. Fans frequently praise Charlotte’s confidence and maturity.

Fans react warmly to George's thoughtful moment

© Getty Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess Kate stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022

This recent balcony scene has once again shown the warmth within the young royal family. Fans appreciate George’s thoughtful interaction with William.

Social media was filled with positive comments praising George’s awareness and maturity. Many noted how the young royals clearly look out for each other.

The balcony appearance offered a glimpse into the supportive family dynamic between William and his children. Such interactions continue to endear the family to the British public.