Prince George's warning to dad Prince William so he doesn't get in trouble

Prince William usually keeps an eye on his young son Prince George during engagements, but during last week's VE Day celebrations, it was the other way around.

During their appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, William could be seen chatting with his stepmother, Queen Camilla. Meanwhile, young George spotted that the flypast was about to take place so quietly urged his father to watch the historic moment. See how the young prince managed in the clip attached…

The moment was shared by a fan account, and another follower pointed out that it was a moment of history repeating itself as the late Queen was once seen instructing her grandson to stand up when he was crouching down.

© Getty Images George made sure William's chat with Camilla didn't stop him seeing the flypast

Another fan said: "I love this! He is always well behaved! George will be a wonderful King in his day," and a third added: "So proud of this family, excellent parenting to have three such beautiful children."

VE Day celebrations

George, alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stole the show during the first day of VE commemorations and the young royals were all seen interacting with veterans as they arrived for the service.

It wasn't just George who kept his eye on his father as Louis was also seen giving his dad a helping hand. Keen-eyed royal watchers spotted the seven-year-old brushing tree pollen off his father's uniform, making sure to keep him looking smart for the parade.

© Getty Images Louis kept his father looking smart

William looked smart in his RAF uniform as he joined his father King Charles, stepmother and other senior royals watching the military parade from the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

This year marked Louis' first appearance at the VE Day celebrations and the young royal was spotted dancing and tapping along to the music from the palace balcony as various aircraft flew overhead.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Louis attended his first VE Day celebrations

The youngster wore a navy suit which matched Prince George's, while Princess Charlotte, followed in her mother's footsteps by re-wearing an outfit worn previously, a tartan coat that she first debuted on Christmas Day 2024.